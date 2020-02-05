Kobe Bryant: Olivia Culpo Shares Photo With Lexi Altobelli, Who Lost Her Parents and Sister in Helicopter Crash

Olivia Culpo is using her fame for good, rallying support for 16-year-old Lexi Altobelli, who lost both of her parents and her younger sister in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. On Sunday, a week to the day of the tragic crash, the 27-year-old TV personality and former Miss USA shared a photo of herself and Altobelli to her Instagram account, urging her followers to donate to a GoFundMe page for the Altobelli family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 2, 2020 at 5:28pm PST

“A week ago today Lexi’s entire life changed forever when her mom, dad, and little sister died in the tragic helicopter crash alongside Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and Ara Zobayan. Please see the link in my bio to help in any way,” Culpo wrote, sharing a link to the GoFundMe in her bio.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The funds collected are being used for funeral costs, Lexi’s future education, as well as other general living costs,” she continued. “No amount is too small, and even the smallest amount symbolizes your support and love for a family who really needs it right now.”

“If you can’t donate, please hold Lexi and her brother and all of the other families involved in this tragedy in your heart,” Culpo added. “I can’t imagine what could possibly ease their pain at this time, but I know thoughts and prayers can go a long way.”

Altobelli responded to the post with two heart emojis.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, Altobelli’s parents, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli and Keri Altobelli, and her 13-year-old sister Alyssa had been aboard Bryant’s Sikorsky S-76B helicopter on their way to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy when it crashed into a Calabasas, California hillside, killing all nine people on board and leaving behind Lexi and her 29-year-old brother, J.J.

In the days after, a GoFundMe account was set up for Altobelli and J.J. to ensure that they “don’t have to worry about financial insecurity moving forward is the least we can do.”

“While the Red Sox and its Foundation will be providing financial and emotional support, we understand that opening this up to the public can provide the Altobelli Family with the most security moving forward,” the page explains. “These funds will help J.J. and Lexi as they are faced with funeral costs, Lexi’s future education, as well as other general living costs. Please join us in contributing – no amount is too small.”

The page has raised more than $300,000 of its $500,000 goal.