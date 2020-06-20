Kobe Bryant in 'NBA 2K21' Cover Mock-up Has Fans Emotional
Every year, NBA fans eagerly anticipate the reveal of the "NBA 2K" cover athlete. The long-running basketball video game has a massive audience and routinely creates arguments with the player choices. This year's iteration, however, is very different considering that NBA fans are calling for Kobe Bryant to grace the cover of the video game following his death in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash.
One Twitter user didn't wait to see if 2K Sports will fulfill the fan wishes. They created a mock-up that showed a young Bryant lying on the court with his head on a basketball. NBA fans saw this design surface on social media and struggled to hold back their emotions. They felt that this was a perfect choice for the upcoming video game and pleaded with the game's designers to make this cover a reality. Although a few others posted some iterations that also featured Bryant's daughter Gianna.
imo this one go harder pic.twitter.com/aRfaWJkhgY— samad (@samdubabu) June 20, 2020
@NBA2K I swear if you dont make this the cover— James ¹⁸ (@Iebronandkobe) June 20, 2020
They better not make Kobe exclusively the legend edition he better be on all of them.— Fabian🇨🇺 (@Fabio_Fan) June 19, 2020
Rip 😔 pic.twitter.com/tWo1yvY015— Adam Schefter (@Mahomes1501) June 20, 2020
Would also accept this cover pic.twitter.com/OQZ4wY6604— @Fastblackkid™️🌠 (@Reggie22_FBK) June 20, 2020
This is too clean. I don’t care if it’s the same game from last year, I’m copping— Peat Za (Pizza) (@masonsterling4) June 19, 2020
I don’t even play basketball and I like this— ChrisJGLENN (@CHRISOFTHE716) June 19, 2020
This honestly should be the 2K24 edition.
Have it be like Gigi under the 2K throw the infinity between and then 24.
2K♾24— Akuria (@ASiriusNommo) June 20, 2020
I’d cry every time I start the game up .— Ed (@MostlyBucks) June 20, 2020
Literally perfect— KG 🍀 Agent Zero (@pettypaulpierce) June 20, 2020