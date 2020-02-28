Kobe Bryant Murals: Watch Video Collection of the Beautiful Tributes to the Late Lakers Legend

In the wake of his tragic death, countless Kobe Bryant murals have been popping up, and now fans can watch a video collection of the beautiful tributes created in honor of the late Lakers legend. In a post on Twitter, Quicktake by Bloomberg shared a montage of murals that can be found all across the state of California. The amazing art memorializing Bryant also features tributes to his 13-year-old daughter Gianna as well. The father and daughter pair died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, along with seven other individuals.

Across California, artists are paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna with over a hundred murals pic.twitter.com/SljvvpoZxF — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) February 28, 2020

Notably, the murals are popping up not just on the West Coast, as the New York Post recently reported that murals honoring the fallen NBA champ have also turned up in the New York City boroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

In a photo shared to Twitter, the outlet revealed one of the murals being painted. The incredible image is of Bryant, but shown in a bright purple with gold around him, the colors of his team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Artists debut Kobe Bryant murals in Manhattan and Brooklyn https://t.co/tVbJjl6TOE pic.twitter.com/BtSXPLYebH — New York Post (@nypost) February 28, 2020

Bryant’s death has had a massive impact on sports fans around the world; many of his former teammates and opponents are openly mourning.

LeBron James, who played against Bryant but didn’t join the Lakers until after he’d retired, spoke about the his passing during the team’s first home game after the tragic accident, and brought everyone in the arena to tears.

“Laker Nation, I would be selling y’all short if I read off this s—, so I’mma go straight from the heart,” James began, then throwing away the speech he’d prepared. “As I look all around this arena, we’re all grieving, we’re all hurting, we’re all heartbroken. But when we’re going through things like this, the best thing you can do is lean on the shoulders of your family and from Sunday morning all the way until the point – I had heard about Laker Nation before I got here last year about how much of a family it is – and that is absolutely what I’ve seen this whole week. Not only from the players, not only from the coaching staff, not only from the organization but from everybody.”

He continued: “Everybody that’s here is, this really, truly, truly a family, and I know Kobe and Gianna and Vanessa and everybody thank you guys from the bottom of their hearts as Kobe said, Tonight is a celebration. Kobe’s a brother to me. From the time I was in high school and watching him from afar to getting in this league at 18 watching him up close, all the battles we had throughout my career, the one thing that we always shared is that determination to just want to win and just want to be great, and the fact that I’m here now means so much to me.

“I want to continue along with my teammates to continue his legacy not only for this year but for as long as we can play the game of basketball that we love because that’s what Kobe Bryant would want,” James’ speech concluded. “So in the words of Kobe Bryant, Mamba out. But in the words of us, not forgotten. Live on brother.”