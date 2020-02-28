Kobe Bryant and Lakers Fans Furious at LA County Sheriff’s Department For Allegedly Sharing Crash Site Photos

The LA County Sheriff’s Department has allegedly shared scene photos form the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others, and Lakers fans are now furious over it. On Jan. 26, Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and their Mamba Academy friends along with the pilot, were killed in an accident in Calabasas, California. Now, the L.A. Times reports that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating accusations that some deputies may have shared some very graphic photos from the site of the crash.

L.A. Sheriff’s Department says it is looking into reports that deputies shared graphic images of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene. https://t.co/EzCckK6ec9 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 28, 2020

The allegations have fans of the late NBA icon very angry, and many are taking to Twitter to express their frustration.

It’s unclear how widely the photos might have been disseminated and who exactly was involved. It’s also unclear whether the deputies had actually taken the photos at the scene or had received them from someone else. https://t.co/EzCckK6ec9 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 28, 2020

All i see is your paywall, so I can’t read the story, but i hope you’re not trying to accuse people of trying to profit off photos from his death while you’re charging people to read the story about his death… — Alfonso Del Quan (@thehalestone) February 28, 2020

Everyone complaining about paying to read an article: For only $1 you get 8 weeks to read everything. Then you can cancel. Newspapers have never been free. Pre-internet you still had to pay to read the paper. Why should it by any different now. — GoKCGo (@kc_luvs2travel) February 28, 2020

Terrible disrespect if true — Gary FrostGermanotta (@frostygary) February 28, 2020

Soon as they got wind of it possibly being Kobe on that helicopter they were reaching for those cell phones and saw dollar signs — Derek (@DM_Hess) February 28, 2020

Every first responder had a little camera in their pocket. — Merdies Hayes (@mrhayes1029) February 28, 2020

Listen there always has to be crime/accident scene photos because that’s just good investigation – but it is fucked up if they got out. Lose your job if true. Cell phone records…duh? Don’t cops watch 48 hours? — mike, mike, mike, mike , mike (@MichaelAFoote) February 28, 2020

Disgusting!!!! — I Use to Do Nails for Rochelle (@thatchik0882) February 28, 2020

Violation of public trust, if true.

Does the law enforcement community really need anymore stains on their shields? — Honoria (@Honoria79744673) February 28, 2020

I really, really, hope this is not true. — iteachsocial (@teachsocial) February 28, 2020

Anybody who has ever spent any amount of time around police officers can pretty much guarantee that this happened — I was never given a name (@imbettingimnot) February 28, 2020

The LA Sheriff dept has a special interpretation of the constitution, as usual. 👀 — Z ⚡️ (@zerena_hoofs) February 28, 2020

This is sooo disgusting. Haven’t the families been through enough? why Does this always happen in LA? Nikki Castellanos family went through absolute hhheelll because of the same thing. PLEASE DONT LEAK ONLINE!!!!! — Justin Marley (@JustinTimeTrum1) February 28, 2020