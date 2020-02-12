Kobe Bryant: Jordyn Woods Snaps Photo of Mamba Sports Academy Smoothie

Jordyn Woods made a stop by the Mamba Sports Academy for a workout on Monday. The gym is apart of a complex that was started up by Kobe Bryant, who was among nine victims that lost their lives in a helicopter crash in January.

Woods posted a photo to her Snapchat story of her holding a smoothie with the complex’s name on the cup. She also shared a video of her workout.

“Getting back to it,” she began the video’s caption, adding a black heart and a snake in reference to Bryant’s “Black Mamba” nickname. “Who’s with me!? What are your 2020 fitness goals? That was my first time doing the second machine but after the 5th set I was a lot more graceful. For those of you asking, the first workout is all for the core strength.”

Some, though, felt Woods post at the Mamba Academy was a little too convenient, “This seems very clout-ish. Mamba Sports Academy? Since when…?”

Woods didn’t directly respond to the comment, however, her friend, Alex Hainer, did. Apparently Hainer is the regular at the gym and invited Woods to come by.

“I’ve been going to Mamba for a few months now and I asked her if she wanted to go with me this morning,” Hainer responded. “Relax. It’s an amazing facility.”

Woods had quite an interesting 2019 as she was at the center of drama regarding the Kardashian family. Woods found herself in a cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian’s now-ex and NBA player, Tristan Thompson. Having met through her friendship with Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner, Woods ended up losing her friendship with Jenner. The feud lasted for much of the year.

However, Thompson reportedly is on good terms with the family, which could open the door eventually for Woods getting back on their good graces.

Aside from that, Woods recently has been in the headlines as many believe she could be on The Masked Singer. Fans are convinced that she is The Kangaroo. The reason for that has to do with the backstory of The Kangaroo, which possibly references the drama she faced in 2019 with the Kardashians over Thompson.

“Then, by my own admission, I found myself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons,” the second clue began. “I have to fight for my family and show them that bullies never win.”