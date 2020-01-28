Kobe Bryant Fans Remember His Famous ‘Risky Business’ Guitar Hero Ad With Alex Rodriguez, Michael Phelps and Tony Hawk

Fans of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant continue to mourn his death. And while it’s upsetting to think that Bryant is no longer here, fans have started to take a look at all the great things Bryant has done in his career. One of the fun things the Lakers legend got to do was star in a commercial with Alex Rodriguez, Tony Hawk and Michael Phelps, all of whom were promoting the video game Guitar Hero World Tour.

I forgot this commercial even existed! What a time to be alive#RIPMambaAndGianna pic.twitter.com/Bs56TXLi3w — Cody Kohlman (@Kohlman_Ent) January 28, 2020

In the commercial, Bryant and the other star athletes were dressed in pink shirts, shorts and socks, re-enacting Tom Cruise’s famous scene from Risky Business. Bryant was signing “Old Time Rock and Roll,” Rodriguez and Phelps were on guitar and Hawk was on the drums.

The 2008 commercial helped earn the game success financially and critically. Rodriguez and Bryant became close friends over the years and he was really upset when he heard the news of his death.

“I learned so much from Kobe Bryant,” Rodriguez said. “He was naturally gifted, but had a passion for basketball like no one else I’ve ever seen,” Rodriguez began his lengthy post on Instagram. “His work ethic was impeccable and his stress on mastering the fundamentals is what elevated him to the player he was. I’ve never met anyone more focused with a myopic approach.”

“He didn’t pursue approval, affirmation or adulation. He pursued excellence and process. He followed my career and would often call to help with my health, daily routine … and would even chime in about hitting techniques. He was a role model to me, and millions around the world.”

Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, a pilot and six other passengers. The crash happened outside the Los Angeles area on Sunday morning.

Bryant played for the Lakers from 1996-2016 and he helped the team win five championships. The Lakers were scheduled to play in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at the Staples Center, but due to the passing of Bryant, the game was postponed.

“In consultation with the NBA League office, the game scheduled between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers for Tuesday, January 28 will be postponed and scheduled for a future date,” the Lakers announced on Monday.

“The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences,” the statement went on. “This is a very difficult time for all of us. We continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available.”