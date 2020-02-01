Kobe Bryant Fans Push for His Number to Be Retired Across the NBA

When retired NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter accident last Sunday, NBA fans around the world reacted by discussing the impact that he made on the league. He was viewed as a player that inspired an entire generation of players. Based on this, as well as the way in which he lived following his retirement, the fans are pushing for every team to retire his jersey number.

According to a petition on Change.org, a fan named Zachary Emmons created a petition to have the No. 24 jersey retired by every team in the NBA. As he explained, Bryant could have walked into any arena across the league and be given the utmost respect by NBA fans.

As of Saturday afternoon, Emmons has nearly reached his petition goal of 50,000 signatures. 37,342 people have voiced their support for this campaign while explaining the impact that Bryant had on their lives and the NBA.

Bryant wore two different numbers during his career. He wore No. 8 until the 2006-2007 season, at which point he switched to No. 24. Following his retirement in 2016, both numbers were retired by the Los Angeles Lakers and hung in the rafters of STAPLES Center.

The late NBA icon spoke about his number switch back in 2017, explaining to ESPN that the two different jerseys represent different eras in his career. The No. 8 jersey was his way of showcasing his skills and work ethic early in his career while the No. 24 was a sign that he had matured as a player and a person.

“When I first came in at 8, is really trying to ‘plant your flag’ sort of thing,” Bryant said ahead of a ceremony to retire the numbers. “I got to prove that I belong here in this league. I’ve got to prove that I’m one of the best in this league. You’re going after them. It’s nonstop energy and aggressiveness and stuff.

“Then 24 is a growth from that,” Bryant continued. “Physical attributes aren’t there the way they used to be, but the maturity level is greater. Marriage, kids. Start having a broader perspective being one of the older guys on the team now, as opposed to being the youngest. Things evolve.”

The Dallas Mavericks have already announced that they would be retiring the No. 24 jersey following Bryant’s death. Owner Mark Cuban never wants to see another player on his team were this iconic jersey. Now the creator of the petition is hoping that other teams in the NBA will follow suit.

(Photo Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)