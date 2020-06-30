Kobe Bryant Fans Furious Lakers Legend Isn't NBA 2K21's Cover Athlete

The cover athlete of NBA 2K21 was announced on Tuesday, and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will be the cover star for the current generation console players. Fans know how great of a player Lillard is, but they really wanted Kobe Bryant to be on the cover since he died in a helicopter crash back in January. Lillard is one of three athletes that will be on the cover for the upcoming basketball game. The remaining covers will be announced over the next two days: The next-gen covers for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners will be announced Wednesday and a Legends cover athlete will be announced Thursday. It's possible Bryant could be on the Legends cover.

"This is a special moment for me in my NBA career," Lillard said in a statement via ESPN. "I've been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture. I'm an avid 2K player, so I'm honored to join the other NBA greats who have been on the cover. I'm grateful to all my fans and can't wait for everyone to experience the game later this year." Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.