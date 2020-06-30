Kobe Bryant Fans Furious Lakers Legend Isn't NBA 2K21's Cover Athlete
The cover athlete of NBA 2K21 was announced on Tuesday, and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will be the cover star for the current generation console players. Fans know how great of a player Lillard is, but they really wanted Kobe Bryant to be on the cover since he died in a helicopter crash back in January. Lillard is one of three athletes that will be on the cover for the upcoming basketball game. The remaining covers will be announced over the next two days: The next-gen covers for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners will be announced Wednesday and a Legends cover athlete will be announced Thursday. It's possible Bryant could be on the Legends cover.
"This is a special moment for me in my NBA career," Lillard said in a statement via ESPN. "I've been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture. I'm an avid 2K player, so I'm honored to join the other NBA greats who have been on the cover. I'm grateful to all my fans and can't wait for everyone to experience the game later this year." Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.
Kobe in Heaven: pic.twitter.com/yogJqYSsO2— Ty (@PFCCaldwell) June 30, 2020
bitch we said kobe https://t.co/cfDX4QgaYp— . (@TEEZYAlNTSHIT) June 30, 2020
2k fans are so dumb. Out here mad that Kobe isn’t the cover of regular edition as if Kobe’s legendary status deserves to be on the basic cover. pic.twitter.com/b9V8U7Tdng— Gabe (@StacksssG) June 30, 2020
Good job 2k on not making Kobe the cover athlete for every version of the game. As much as I love Damian Lillard Mamba really deserved it. But I knew Ronnie2k was gonna make Kobe the $100 version so they can profit off his death. pic.twitter.com/xjTVUQSFZV— BasketballMemeSauce (@BasketballMem14) June 30, 2020
We want Kobe not someone who can’t even make the playoffs https://t.co/Y3Bou2U5F2— JC 🧊 (@JcDoesEdits) June 30, 2020
Kobe Bryant will be on the legend edition of NBA2K21, remember this tweet. pic.twitter.com/cpP47F1vXn— StephenCarry🏀 (@PlayoffCurrySZN) June 30, 2020
KOBE’S NOT THE 2K21 cover ?! pic.twitter.com/tF4IWey4P8— kay thee pony💕 (@x_LilFunSized) June 30, 2020
Bro I swear 2k fans be the dumbest people ever they gonna reveal 2 more players tomorrow and the day after that god damn why would they put Kobe on the standard edition 🤦🏻♂️— squidwards brother (@Xd_Asterr) June 30, 2020
Dame gon be on 2K. 2 more released this week. Kobe gunna be one. Who the other?— bean 🦒 (@_HelloTitty_) June 30, 2020
We wanted this Kobe cover but y’all gave us this..🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/IXugdE9OsQ— REAL WILL〽️ (@Kentre_12) June 30, 2020
If there isn’t a Kobe HOF edition then I don’t even want to know about anything— Justin Colon (@TheTrueRealOne) June 30, 2020
kobe is trending... because he's not on the 2k cover pic.twitter.com/fsHSyUHQ3m— THIS THE NEW VANGUARD (@AaronSmarter) June 30, 2020
2k needs to make one for Kobe pic.twitter.com/TPpaMWkp4S— Fuck Off Trash 🗑 (@WhatsUpTrash) June 30, 2020
2K Just tweeted saying Lillard is the cover athlete for current gen.. Which means next gen cover will be different and that person will be announced tomorrow. Then leaving Kobe to be legends edition for current and next gen.— Tyler | RisKK 💕 (@RisKKOnTop) June 30, 2020
2K employees looking at Lakers fans' replies when they didn't reveal Kobe as the cover pic.twitter.com/bY8EApuLr3— Chito🐧😎🏅 (@CheckdownChito) June 30, 2020
you already know 2k gonna make you pay extra for the kobe cover— two can sam (@4evrEndeavor) June 30, 2020
This is what the kobe edition should look like or better...I swear 2k betta not bs https://t.co/mVIqAKk6TP— Sef S.(Full) (@TheSoulEdits) June 30, 2020
not jacking 2k for that dame cover, everyone know it was suppose to be Kobe but instead it gon be on the $100 Legend Edition 🤔 😒— JQ (@RealJahvonQ) June 30, 2020
Dame is trash, should've put Kobe on 2K.— Q (@Quinnnnnnn) June 30, 2020
i don’t like the cover but dame deserves a 2k cover. best PG other than steph imo. now let’s get kobe for legend cover https://t.co/YCaF8VaZF0— Srikar 🍤🥣🐳➐ (@SrikarTheShrimp) June 30, 2020