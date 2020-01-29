Kobe Bryant Fans Fondly Remember ‘Kobe’ Trash Can Meme After Icon’s Death

In the wake of his death, Kobe Bryant has been remembered for everything from his NBA record to his philanthropy and artistic work off the court. For many, his impact on the culture goes even deeper than that, all the way back to a persistent meme from the early 2000s. This week, fans are thinking twice as they yell “Kobe” while tossing their trash into a can.

Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, six other passengers and the pilot. The crash shocked the nation, and had fans from all realms of sports and entertainment grieving.

Bryant was an NBA icon, who spent his entire 20-year career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. In that time, he was known for his fadeaway jumpshot, which spawned the mantra “Kobe!” for kids around the country.

It became common practice for kids to shout “Kobe” as they tossed balled up paper or other trash into a can. The player’s name rang out in classrooms across the country as students made jumpshots into garbage cans, until the habit was second nature.

After years of chanting “Kobe” at the trash can without thinking, many people were re-examining this mantra this week, as news of Bryant’s passing sunk in. Here is a look at how Twitter is reckoning with its favorite battle cry.

Generational Humor

an entire generation of kids rolled up a ball of paper and yelled kobe as they sank that shit into a trash can. that’s legacy — nicholas 【=◈︿◈=】 (@jrvarsitybench) January 26, 2020

Many fans considered the “Kobe” trash can phenomenon a generational thing, and wondered whether kids would still do it going forward. Even if they didn’t, it was still a mark of Bryant’s cultural legacy either way.

Students

Today a student asked me if we could move our trash can to the middle of the classroom during lunch so that when we threw our garbage away we could all say “Kobe”. As sweet a gesture they thought it was, I said no because of the mess they would create 😂 — Karyn🤟🏼 (@astoldbykaryn) January 29, 2020

Current teachers confirmed that students still shout Kobe while making trash can throws to this day, and in fact they tried to organize group jumpshots in Bryant’s memory this week. Teachers were not behind this idea unanimously.

‘Honor’

This morning one of my students threw a paper ball to the trash can. He missed, picked it up, and tried again. Same thing. He gave it 3 tries. Then I said, “You know why you’re missing it, right? You’re not doing it with honor.” He threw it again, said Kobe, and made it. I cried. — rachel collinsworth (@raka1498) January 29, 2020

Other teachers passed on the legacy of “Kobe” jumpshots with purpose, hoping to preserve the custom. One teacher noted the semi-magical power of the name, at least as it applies to trash can tosses.

Staples Center

Went to Staples Center w @_chrisgarcia to pay our respect to Kobe Bryant. People are surrounding a trash can shooting wadding up paper and shouting “Kobe.” Gut wrenching and so funny. pic.twitter.com/MOMftxWSjr — al-aqsa blue checkmartyrs brigade (@mattlieb) January 28, 2020

A memorial for Bryant on Monday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles — where Bryant played some of his most famous games — featured a group “Kobe” toss. Videos of the event went viral, delighting viewers of all ages.

Permanent Fixture

There should be a hoop behind his statue where you can throw trash away and yell “KOBE” promoting less litter and complementing a king https://t.co/mEl5sLcLOM — Estebread 🍞 (@Estebread) January 28, 2020

Another Twitter user proposed that the “Kobe” trash can phenomenon should be a permanent part of a memorial for the NBA legend. They suggested putting a can near a statue of Bryant, thereby promoting an anti-litter agenda while honoring another aspect of Bryant’s stature.

Kobe

I wonder if Kobe ever shot a paper ball into a trash can and said “Me!” — Somebody Peabody (@MarkieChill) January 28, 2020

With the trash can tosses on their minds, some fans wondered if Bryant knew knew about this custom. They wondered if he ever understood how widespread it was, and if he himself ever did it.

Evolving for the Workplace

Lol y’all are going to think I’m a dork, but when I hit send on my letter of resignation Monday I said, “KOBE,” like I was shooting at a trash can 😂💔 — austin williams (@austinxwill) January 29, 2020

I made a Kobe trash can my co worker gone say i like Jordan better like who gives a fuck #NotTheTime — Issa💎 (@_twotwodafoofoo) January 29, 2020

Finally, adults this week picked up their old jump shot skills in the workplace after years off, and they were delighted. Tributes and memorials for Bryant continue this week, as the world grapples with his death.