Kobe Bryant Fans Erupt on Social Media After Pilot's Rep Blames Fatal Crash on Passengers

Monday morning, a new report emerged surrounding the helicopter crash on Jan. 26 that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others. TMZ reports that a representative of the pilot, Ara Zobayan, claims that the passengers are responsible for the crash. Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, had previously filed a lawsuit against the helicopter company, Island Express.

This new report sparked a considerable number of reactions on social media. There were several that agreed with the pilot's representative and felt that he had no choice in the decision to take off on that fateful Sunday. Others still blame him for all of the deaths. The third group, however, couldn't believe that this is a discussion taking place on Monday. They believe that this was purely an accident and didn't want to blame the passengers, the company, or the pilot.

"Any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent were directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent, including their knowing and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing their purported damages, for which this answering defendant bears no responsibility," the representative stated, per TMZ. One factor that drew the attention of social media users is that the response didn't explain how the passengers had been negligent. This aspect kept the conversation going on Monday morning.