Kobe Bryant Fans Erupt on Social Media After Pilot's Rep Blames Fatal Crash on Passengers
Monday morning, a new report emerged surrounding the helicopter crash on Jan. 26 that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others. TMZ reports that a representative of the pilot, Ara Zobayan, claims that the passengers are responsible for the crash. Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, had previously filed a lawsuit against the helicopter company, Island Express.
This new report sparked a considerable number of reactions on social media. There were several that agreed with the pilot's representative and felt that he had no choice in the decision to take off on that fateful Sunday. Others still blame him for all of the deaths. The third group, however, couldn't believe that this is a discussion taking place on Monday. They believe that this was purely an accident and didn't want to blame the passengers, the company, or the pilot.
"Any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent were directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent, including their knowing and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing their purported damages, for which this answering defendant bears no responsibility," the representative stated, per TMZ. One factor that drew the attention of social media users is that the response didn't explain how the passengers had been negligent. This aspect kept the conversation going on Monday morning.
we can’t just accept that it was a terrible mistake? we have to blame the people who died? smh— lucas (@lucas_danze) May 11, 2020
IT WAS AN ACCIDENT!!!
Oh that doesn’t work in today’s society
Oooops my bad— andrew tomlinson (@AndrewAndrewto6) May 11, 2020
To be fair, I'm sure the pilot had nothing to say on the matter. If Kobe says we flying, then we flying— 2B (@Makaveli2B) May 11, 2020
I would sue his az for that insult, what the f— kaiju8 (@Lemon_jupiter) May 11, 2020
So you're telling me..... the professional that is flying the helicopter shouldn't be blamed even though he should make the professional choice of protecting himself and his passengers? pic.twitter.com/9K5aih2ELG— Herm (@jay2coolfau) May 11, 2020
Article says they didn’t state how the passengers were negligent. It’s apparent they mean Kobe & that he alone directed the pilot to fly in the fog - while every other helicopter in LA was grounded that day. Tragically, this is the likely truth.— Liebish Sama (@LiebishS) May 11, 2020
No matter what, the pilot is the last word when flying.— Lynn Ellingwood (@lellingw) May 11, 2020
What's all these n¤nsense, will apportioning blames resurrect the dead? Please that's past news, allow the dead to RIP. We have bigger issues at hand now so everyone should get their priorities straight and move on...🙏— Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) May 11, 2020
Pilot never should’ve flown that day it’s common sense— silva Adourian (@adourian_silva) May 11, 2020
Basically it's blaming the passengers for making the choice to hop on the helicopter when it was risky. I don't really see why that makes sense but here we are 🤦🏾♂️— Herm (@jay2coolfau) May 11, 2020
Pilot probably knew of the dangers but Kobe wanted the flight anyway.....Pilot did nothing wrong— Jared (@jared_camelon) May 11, 2020
2020 sucks!! We the people, demand a do over... pic.twitter.com/t601qSgbXs— Burne Hill (@burnehill) May 11, 2020
If you were sitting on the jury the first question to be asked is why were they flying in fog?— John Ferritto 🌞🌞🌞 (@JNFerritto) May 11, 2020
this is insane the Pilot is the person responsible how in the world do you blame the victims/passengers?— TheLeatherArtist (@LeatherArtistry) May 11, 2020
Doesn’t the pilot have the final say so on whether to fly or not in those conditions.. he knew the risk and flew anyway.. cant blame the passengers for that— RIP Kobe&GiGi (@ChrisThaGreat_) May 11, 2020