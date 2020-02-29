Vanessa Bryant’s Lawsuit Seeking Damages for ‘Pain and Anguish’ Kobe, Gianna May Have Suffered in Helicopter Crash

A lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant on behalf of her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant alleges that the two may have survived the initial impact of the helicopter crash that took their lives on Jan. 26. According to The Sun, Bryant’s lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters Inc. will be seeking damages for the “pain and anguish” they may have suffered in the aftermath of the crash. The complaint was filed on Monday, the same day she delivered a heartwrenching eulogy for her husband and daughter at the Celebration of Life in Los Angeles.

A medical examiner spokesman told the outlet that they “highly doubt the report would mention anything” regarding details of that nature, though they added the report on the cause of the crash still hasn’t been completed

Bryant’s formal complaint states 19 times that Vanessa and her three surviving daughters are owed compensation for “damages [Kobe or Gianna] may have suffered between the time of injury and the time of death and for the recovery of which the decedent might have maintained an action had death not ensued including, but not limited to, mental anguish, physical disability, conscious pain and suffering, pre-impact terror, disfigurement, and further considering the aggravating circumstances attendant upon the fatal injury.”

The lawsuit also claims that Island Express’s hiring of pilot Ari Zobayan was done with “conscious disregard of the rights or safety of others and authorized or ratified his wrong conduct, and itself engaged in conduct with malice, oppression, or fraud.” Zobayan was one of the other seven victims of the crash, which around 10 a.m. local time that morning just outside Calabasas, California.

Bryant’s speech at the Celebration of Life was a standout moment during an event filled with emotional tributes, and though she had a speech prepared, it reportedly almost didn’t happen.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together,” Vanessa told the crowd. “Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We’re still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy.”

On Thursday, Bryant also shared some old documentary footage of her late husband and daughter, which came as a delight to social media.