Kobe Bryant Fans Are Loving This Throwback NBA 2K10 Commercial With Derrick Rose

Kobe Bryant is still being remembered by NBA fans. The Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, and there have been a number of tributes for him since he’s considered one of the best players in league history. The Twitter account Hoop Central recently shared a commercial that featured Bryant and Derrick Rose. Both NBA stars were playing the video game NBA 2K10 and they were debating why their characters in the game are better. Bryant got the last shot and said that he has four NBA championships rings (he ended his career with five).

Never forget this commercial from Kobe and D Rose🔥pic.twitter.com/ouHn6OrbRo — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 28, 2020

Once Hoop Central shared the Tweet, fans showed loved to Bryant and Rose. Rose, who currently plays for the Detroit Pistons, started his NBA career in 2008 as he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bulls. During his time with the Bulls, Rose became good friends with Bryant and he shared his thoughts on the five-time NBA champion when he died.

“My work ethic is based on what I heard about Kobe,” he said to Detroit Free Press reporter Vince Ellis. “Everything is modeled after him. It’s all from him.”

Bryant retired from the NBA back in 2016, and before he and Rose got together on the court for the final time, Rose compared Bryant to one of the best athletes in the world.

“Kobe, he’s someone that I’ve looked up to ever since I came into the league,” he said per ESPN. “Someone that I did commercials with. Someone that always gave me advice about my game, just coming into the league. He’s seen how hard I worked and for him and all his accolades and his résumé … I think that he’s leaving the game in some good hands.

“You’ve got [Stephen Curry] playing well, you’ve got a whole bunch of guys that’s right behind him giving their all to the game. And just for Kobe himself, he’s going to be a legend no matter what. He’s our [generation’s] Michael Jordan.

Rose doesn’t have the same accomplishments as Bryant, but due to him learning from the Lakers legend, Rose has put together a solid career. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2009, and he was named MVP in 2011. Rose has been named to the All-Star team three times, and he was named to the All-NBA First Team the same year he won MVP. Injuries have slowed down Rose’s career, including an ACL tear and torn meniscus he suffered in 2012 and 2013, respectfully.