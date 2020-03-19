Kobe Bryant’s Youngest Daughter Capri Not Added to Trust Fund Before His Death

Vanessa Bryant is looking to do something Kobe Bryant never got the chance to do. It was reported that Bryant and Kobe’s agent Rob Pelinka has filed legal documents to modify the Lakers icon’s trust fund as he wasn’t able to add youngest daughter, Capri, who is 9-months old. According to Entertainment Tonight, the trust was created in 2003 and has been amended several times throughout the years. Normally, Bryant would modify it after each child was born, but the late legend was seemingly preoccupied. It was last legally amended in 2017.

Kobe, who was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996-2016, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other people. According to the documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Kobe and his wife’s two other daughters — 17-year-old Natalia and 3-year old Bianka — are “entitled to discretionary distributions of income and principal” during matriarch, Bryant’s lifetime. The children will then receive the reaming amount when she dies.

In February, the city of Los Angeles held a memorial service for Kobe and Gianna at the Staples Center. Bryant spoke at the service and she sent an emotional message to her husband and daughter.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together,” she said. “Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We’re still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy.”

When Kobe died it was reported his net worth was at $770 million. When he retired from the NBA in 2016 he was the league’s highest-paid player and he took in as much as $60 million in 2014. Along with his NBA career, Bryant had endorsements with McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Mercedes-Benz, Hublot and Nike. He would also invest in other companies and he co-founded a skincare line for athletes called Art of Sport.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement shortly after Kobe died. “He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share with future generations of players.”