Kobe Bryant Dead: WWE ‘Saddened’ to Hear of Basketball Legend’s Death

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people. The tragic news led to the WWE sending its condolences to the Los Angles Lakers legend’s family. On Sunday evening, the WWE went to Twitter to show love for Bryant as he made an impact in sports as well as entertainment.

“WWE is saddened by the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna,” the WWE wrote. “We extend our condolences to their family, fans and loved ones.”

WWE Superstars also sent their condolences to the Bryant family.

“Sending strength and my prayers to Vanessa, the Bryant family and all of the families affected by this tragedy, ” Natalya wrote. “Life is so precious. Hold your loved ones close to your heart always.”

The news of Bryant’s death came hours before WWE held its annual live event, the Royal Rumble. At the start of the broadcast which was shown only on the WWE Network, a photo of Bryant was shown on the screen to honor the legend.

Bryant did not have too many ties to the WWE, but the impact he made in sports and entertainment was felt from all over the world. He is one of the all-time greats as he won five NBA championships as a member of the Lakers and he was named to the All-NBA First Team 11 times, which ties him with Karl Malone for the second-best total in league history. Bryant was named to the All-Star Game 18 times and he won the All-Star MVP award four times which ties him with Bob Pettit for the most all-time.

