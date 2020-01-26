Kobe Bryant: Patrick Mahomes Sends Prayers to Lakers Legend’s Family After Fatal Helicopter Crash

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered his condolences to Kobe Bryant‘s family after the Los Angeles Lakers legend was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California. Bryant was one of five people on the helicopter, none of whom survived the crash. The former basketball star’s wife Vanessa was reportedly not on the helicopter at the time.

“Man not Kobe… Prayers to his family and friends!” Mahomes, who is playing in Super Bowl LIV next Sunday, tweeted. He included the hashtag “RIP Mamba,” referencing Bryant’s nickname.

Mahomes was not the only NFL player to pay tribute to the NBA star. “We miss you already Kobe,” New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tweeted, adding two hearts and praying emojis.

“Can’t be true. Just can’t be. Truly truly horrific,” Houston Texans star J.J. Watt tweeted. “Rest In Peace Kobe.”

“I don’t believe it actually….it’s unbelievable, no way I don’t believe it actually….it’s unbelievable, no way,” New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell tweeted.

The helicopter crash happened before 10 a.m. local time. It sparked a small brushfire, which had to be contained before emergency personnel could reach the wreckage. There were foggy conditions at the time of the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

The helicopter was reportedly a Sikorsky S-76, a model Bryant was known to use during his time with the Lakers. He often used his private helicopter to get avoid Los Angeles traffic on his way to the Staples Center for Lakers games.

The identities of the other people on the helicopter have not been reported. Bryant’s representatives later told TMZ his daughter Gianna Maria Onore, 13, was on the helicopter and died in the crash.

Bryant and Giana were on their way to the Mamba Academy, located in Thousand Oaks, for a basketball crash.

Bryant played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five championships. After he retired in 2016, both numbers he wore, 8 and 24, were retired by the team. He is eligible to join the National Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

Bryant is the fourth all-time leading scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points. He also on the NBA Finals MVP award twice and the regular season MVP award in 2008.

According to ESPN, the Denver Nuggets held a moment of silence before the first NBA game since Bryant’s death.

