Kobe Bryant: LA County Sheriff’s Deputy Who Leaked Crash Site Photos Was Allegedly Trying to ‘Impress a Girl’

On Friday morning, TMZ and the Los Angeles Times reported photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others were allegedly leaked and shared among the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. TMZ was able to obtain more information about who circulated the photos, revealing how “multiple L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the crash scene took photos that included remains.”

It was also reported that one of the deputies took the photos and went to a bar with a source alleging to TMZ that “he tried to impress a girl by showing her the photos.” That’s when a bartender overheard the conversation and filed an online complaint to the sheriff’s department.

The photos have reportedly also been passed around by first responders to the crash. Capt. Jorge Valdez, the head of the sheriff’s information bureau, said his offices informed family members of the crash victims because the Times “inquired” about the images. It’s not known what’s shown on the photos, but the sheriff’s department is looking into the matter.

This news comes on the heels of the city remembering Bryant and Gianna during a Celebration of Life Memorial at the Staples Center on Monday. Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, spoke at the service and she first talked about Gianna.

“She would hug me and hold me so tight, I could feel her love me. I loved the way she looked up at me while she hugged me. It was as if she was soaking me all in. We loved each other so much,” she said . “… She was always, always, always considerate of others and their feelings. She was a beautiful, kind, happy, silly, thoughtful, and loving daughter and sister. She was so full of life and had so much more to offer this world.”

Vanessa then went on to pay tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend and their relationship.

“I couldn’t see him as a celebrity, nor as an incredible basketball player. He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children. He was mine. He was my everything,” Vanessa said. “… He would do anything for me. I have no idea how I deserved a man that loved and wanted me more than Kobe. He was charismatic, a gentleman. He was loving, adoring and romantic.”

Vanessa has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express, the company that owns the helicopter Bryant, Gianna and seven other victims were on before the crash.