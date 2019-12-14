Watch: Kobe Bryant Comforts Drivers After Big Car Crash in California

Kobe Bryant was able to help people in need after witnessing a car crash in Newport Beach, Calf. on Friday. TMZ was able to obtain a video of Bryant attending to drivers just moments after the accident. Bryant, who was wearing a pink sweatsuit, stuck around to comfort drivers before the police arrived. He was also seen directing traffic to make sure the drivers on the road were able to navigate safely.

As far as who was injured, police told TMZ that the extent of injuries of not known at the moment. But by the looks of everyone in the video, they were surprised to see Bryant going out of his way to help.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bryant has been enjoying the retired life since calling it a career after the 2016 season. He has not been in the spotlight recently, but back in September, the five-time NBA champion received some backlash after what he said about a girl for missing a basketball game from his AAU team because she attended a dance recital.

“Here’s our fourth place ‘winners’ picture [laughing out loud] six of the kids in the picture stayed with me and worked every single day to get better and continue to work to this day,” Bryant wrote on Instagram. “The 7th player (not in pic) missed this game for a dance recital so that should tell you where her focus was at this time, meaning she enjoyed dance more than ball which is fine. Now? She eats, sleeps and breathes the game.

“So from this original group of 7 we have added a player TWO years YOUNGER (6th grade now), a player who’s team in our area folded and a player who’s family moved here from Tennessee. The beauty of coaching is growing the players from the ground up. That journey continues.”

Fans started to attack Bryant, but he later wrote on Twitter: “I was just explaining why she wasn’t in the pic. Most of my kids on the team played and still play other sports including my daughter so it’s all love. Don’t misunderstand the message.”

Bryant played for the Lakers from 1996-2016. Along with winning five championships, Bryant was named MVP in 2008, was named to the All-Star team 18 times and he was named to the All-NBA First Team 11 times.