Atlanta Hawks Star Trae Young Marries College Sweetheart Shelby Miller

Trae Young has married his college sweetheart. The star Atlanta Hawks player tied the knot with Shelby Miller at the Ocean Club on Parade Island in the Bahamas. Young went to Instagram this week to share photos of the big day, and one photo shows Young and Miller walking down the aisle with their son, Tydus Reign, who was born in June 2022.

"What a surreal day, with an unbelievable bride," Young wrote in the caption. Miller also shared a series of photos from the wedding which includes the two on the beach and her holding Tydus who is wearing a white suit. Young and Miller began dating in 2017 when the two were attending the University of Oklahoma. The couple went official when Miller posted a photo of her and Young on Oct. 9, 2017.

Along with the marriage, Young and Miller and expecting another baby. "I wanted to announce that my son Tydus is going to be a big brother to a little girl," Young said on his From the Point podcast, per PEOPLE. "I'm having a daughter here in the next year. Ain't nothing like being a dad. I'm just praying Shelby stays healthy throughout this whole process as well as the baby and that everything goes well. That's the biggest blessing. Nothing like it and now having a daughter."

Young, 24, was originally selected by the Dallas Mavericks No. 5 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. However, his rights were traded to the Hawks shortly after the Hawks drafted Luka Doncic. In his rookie season, Young finished with 19.1 points and 8.1 assists per game, which led to him finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting behind Doncic. Young has been named an All-Star twice and was selected to the All-NBA Third Team in 2022. This past season, Young averaged 26.2 points and a career-high 10.2 assists per contest.

After the Hawks lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs this summer, Young talked to reporters about the team's expectations for next season. "I mean we know what the season's going to be like next year," Young said, per Soaring Down South. "We know what to expect and how we're going to play with each other. And really getting a full summer with Quinn [Snyder] is going to…help us even more too. We're going to see each other. We're going to be with the team and be around each other, and we'll be able to implement some things going into next year too."