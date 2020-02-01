Kobe Bryant: Boyz II Men Bring Fans, LeBron James to Tears With National Anthem During Tribute Ahead of Lakers Game

Friday’s return to the Staples Center for the Lakers was emotional for all involved due to the tributes for Kobe Bryant. The retired star perished in a shocking helicopter crash alongside his teen daughter Gianna and seven others, sending shockwaves around the globe.

The pre-game ceremony for Bryant was an emotional moment that brought out the best of Laker fans and let emotions flow out with each segment.

Usher helped set the tone with his amazing rendition of “Amazing Grace,” but it was Boyz II Men with their performance of “The National Anthem” that seemed to strike a major chord with those in attendance and fans at home.

“It should be mandatory that Boyz II Men sing every national anthem at a major sporting event,” one wrote.

“That was the most beautiful national anthem I’ve ever heard,” another added.

“THIS IS SO HARD TO WATCH,” a third excitedly responded.

The most surprising part of the performance was LeBron James‘ reaction to the trio. He was clearly overcome with emotions and was caught on camera crying alongside his teammates.

“LeBron’s whole speech was heartfelt. The rest of the season is for Kobe,” an emotional fan wrote.

LeBron was in tears during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/jDpXqdEmNN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2020

“I can’t believe I ever disliked him. Didn’t like him on the Heat, respected him when he won in Cleveland. Liked him as a Laker and love him now. He deserves to be the caretaker of Kobe’s House,” another added with their regrets.

“The loss is still raw and overwhelming. We are heartbroken. We share the pain,” a third wrote, bringing it back to the overarching point.

Bryant was killed after a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26 while traveling to a basketball game with his daughter. Both perished in the crash and left a shocking mark on Los Angeles, the nation, and much of the globe in the wake.

If I go before Boyz II Men goes, please get them to sing at my funeral. Even if there’s just one Boy II Man left. That’s all I need. — alexSSN (@alexSSN) February 1, 2020

The LA Kings kicked off the official tributes at the Staples Center on Wednesday, followed by the Clippers during their first home game since the iconic player’s demise. And finally, all eyes were on the Lakers and their reflection on the player that defined them for two decades.

Aside from the official dedications to Bryant, fans have flooded the Staples Center area to create a makeshift memorial to the Lakers star. Bryant’s widow Vanessa will be the recipient of these items when the area is cleared following the Super Bowl on Sunday.