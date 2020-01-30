Knicks and Grizzlies Break out in Fight at the End of Game

Things have not been going well for the New York Knicks so far this season and it only got worse on Wednesday night. Late in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Knicks were down 124-106 with less than a minute remaining. However, Memphis’ Jae Crowder stole a pass from Julius Randle and decided to take a three-point shot. The Knicks’ Elfrid Payton did not like that and he shoved Crowder as soon as he shot the ball. Cowder got back up and went after Payton which led to the players from both teams getting involved.

This fight also led to Payton, Crowder and Marcus Morris being ejected. Morris came in to defend Payton and he then got into some trouble when talking to reporters after the game.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Elfrid Payton shoved Jae Crowder near the end of the game, leading to a scuffle at MSG.pic.twitter.com/1gbOt4ZA1v — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 30, 2020

“He’s got a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back…he’s soft, very woman-like,” Morris said, to much outrage.

Shortly after the comments were made, Morris went to Twitter to apologize for the remarks.

“I apologize for using the term ‘female tendencies’ I have the upmost respect for women and everything they mean to us,” Morris wrote. “It was a Heat of the moment response and I never intended for any Women to feel as though in anyway I’m disrespecting them. Again I apologize with my comments.”

Tim Legler, an NBA analyst for ESPN, had a big problem with Crowder taking the shot. He wrote on Twitter: “My take on the hostilities tonight bw @nyknicks and @memgrizz. What the hell was @CJC9BOSS thinking? Seriously. And if someone says ‘play til the final buzzer’ then I know they have never played at any level. 18 point lead? :50 left? Stealing the inbounds? Shooting a 3?”

“Aye Tim with all due respect I only play one way and that’s hard til the buzzer sounds,” Crowder tweeted back in all caps. “I’m sorry if it disgusts you. I know Knicks are your team but u should tell them to play harder and less talking!”

When it comes down to it, the Knicks are 13-36 on the year and the team is frustrated. The team hasn’t had a winning season since 2012-2013, which is also the last time they reached the playoffs. Back in December, the Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale after getting off to a 4-18 start.