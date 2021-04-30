Kings of Leon's NFL Draft Performance Rubbed Fans the Wrong Way

The 2021 NFL Draft began later than fans hoped because the event featured a performance from Kings of Leon at the start. The group performed for the first time in over a year, taking the stage a little over a month after they released their first album in four years When You See Yourself. Kings of Leon fans might have been happy to hear them, but some NFL fans were displeased with the delay.

The quartet - made up of brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill and cousin Mathew Followill - took the stage at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Ann Wilson of Heart was picked to perform the National Anthem. The audience actually applauded Kings of Leon before they booed Goodell. When the draft finally did start, the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick.

Before the group took the stage, they stopped by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which is hosting an exhibit that features their move into cryptocurrency. In March, Kings of Leon became the first group to release their album as a non-fungible token. In an interview with Billboard, the group said they still don't have a complete understanding of what an NFT is. "We had to study up a little bit, and it’s still a little beyond me," Caleb said. "We didn’t know that much about it, but we were happy to be introduced to it.”