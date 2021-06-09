Kim Kardashian Challenged to Fight by UFC Champion

✖

Kim Kardashian has just been challenged to a fight by a UFC Champion. Amanda Nunes took to Twitter to call out the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, and this all started due to comments made by UFC president Dana White. While speaking to UFC Arabia this week, White was asked about his thoughts on the fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather. That's when he mentioned Kardashian vs. Nunes.

"Imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes," White said. "How big do you think that fight would be? It'd be huge!" There's always going to be a market for that kind of stuff, there's always going to be people that are willing to put down 50 bucks for that. [But] it's just so far from what I do. You at least get two, three, or four good fights [on a card] that you probably didn't expect, and then when you turn the TV off you're glad you watched it—that's the product I sell. That's what I'm into."

Nunes is having some fun with Kardashian as there are no plans of the fight happening. But one could argue that matchup would draw one of the biggest numbers in all of the boxing since Kardashian is one of the biggest celebrities in the world. However, the real focus for Nunes is staying on top of UFC as she has not lost an MMA match since 2014 when she fell to Cat Zingano via TKO. Nunes won the Women's Bantamweight Championship in 2016 and won the Featherweight Championship in 2018. Her last match was in March when she defeated Megan Anderson to retain the Featherweight title.

“I think [Nunes is] the greatest female fighter of all time,” White said before her fight against Anderson. “Personally, I love her. She’s a great human being. She’s the only one that’s held on to two titles and consistently defended both titles. She’s defending her 145-pound title against Megan Anderson, who nine of her 11 wins have come by way of finish."

Nunes is expected to face Julianna Pena at UFC 265 on Aug. 7. She will likely defend her bantamweight title and will face a fighter who has a 10-4 MMA record. Pena's last match was in January at UFC 257 and defeated Sara McMann via submission.