Kevin Nash Details Son's Cause of Death

Kevin Nash just revealed the cause of death of his son Tristen Nash. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the tragedy on the latest episode of Kliq This podcast and said that his son suffered a seizure last Tuesday. Kevin Nash showed his appreciation to the first responders who tried to save Tristen.

"The seizure caused the cardiac arrest," Nash said, per AdFreeShows.com. "He was basically dead in his room on the floor with the EMT working on him. They got him back and got him in the ambulance and they tried to save his life. So to the people at Halifax hospital, doctors and nurses, I thank you."

"We both decided that we were going to stop drinking so it was a situation where you know we both went cold turkey. I don't think either of us felt great because you stop drinking coffee for a day and you get a headache. I think we were both dealing with it."

Nash went on to explain why he and his son decided to stop drinking. "He had had a couple of incidents," he said. "We actually sat up here last Wednesday and in the course of the show, he drank four or five beers unbeknownst to me. I got pissed at him because he had a situation at the beginning of the year where he was hospitalized for almost 60 days." Nash went on to say that they decided to stop drinking that Wednesday after the show, "and a week later, he passes."

The former WWE and WCW Champion also mentioned that many people reached out to send him his condolences. "Vince (Russo) and I talked on a direct Twitter message. He was very, very kind. That's the whole thing. I apologize if I haven't got back to you. When you open your phone and there are 234 messages, where do you start? A lot of them are people who I've lost their numbers. For instance, one said, Terry, Rhyno, he reached out and thank God he put at the bottom, 'This is Terry, Rhyno.' I got a message and it was a Connecticut number. I thought it was somebody in the office. I started to read it and it was Vince (McMahon). It said, 'This is my new number. If you need me, I'm here.'"