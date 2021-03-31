Kevin Durant Breaks Silence on Homophobic Rant Against Michael Rapaport

✖

Kevin Durant is speaking out on his rant against Michael Rapaport. Shortly after the Atypical star took to social media to reveal how Durant threatened him with several homophobic slurs, the NBA star explained via social media what happened. Durant responded to a fan who had a message for Rapaport, and the Brooklyn Nets player apologized for the messages.

Rapaport shared screenshots of the messages, which all started back in December when Durant was on NBA on TNT. The crew on the show mocked Durant for his low-key demeanor when an interview with Charles Barkley concluded, according to CBS Sports. That's when Rapaport took to Twitter to take aim at Durant.

Me and mike talk CRAZIER than this on the regular and today he’s pissed....My bad mike, damn!! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 30, 2021

"K.D. seemed deeply in his feelings with the [TNT] crew after the game," Rapaport tweeted at the time. "DAMNIT he's super sensitive about everything. Don't do the interview." From there, Durant attacked Rapaport and the two then went back and forth. It's not clear when everything ramped back up, but the messages from Durant led to Rapaport taking it public.

"I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think [Kevin Durant] would be among them," Rapaport tweeted on Tuesday. "The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America's sweetheart right?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Rapaport (@michaelrapaport)

The NBA hasn't responded to the incident, but CBS Sports mentions that Durant could be punished by the league based on its stance on homophobic and misogynistic comments. Currently, Durant is out of action due to a hamstring injury but could return next week.

"There's still steps for him to take, although he looks great, [he] is progressing and will definitely be back with us,” Nets coach Steve Nash said, via ESPN. “It's just, I don't think this week is likely." Durant signed with the Nets in 2019 but didn't play during the 2019-20 season due to an Achilles injury. He has only played in 19 games so far this season and has averaged 29 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.