Kentucky Derby 2021: Horses, How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Kentucky Derby is back. The first horse race of the Triple Crown is slated to get underway on Saturday, and this comes after the 2020 version of the Kentucky Derby took place in September. Last year's race was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but everything is back to normal this year. "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports" will air on NBC this Saturday at 6:57 p.m. ET. It will be held at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

The question about the 2021 Kentucky Derby is which horse is favored to win? Sportsline has Essential Quality winning the race to 2/1 odds. It's then followed by Rock Your World (5/1), Known Agenda (6/1), Hot Rod Charlie (8/1) and Highly Motivated (10/1). Essential Quality has won all five faces with Luis Saez abroad. According to ESPN, Essential Quality is the first gray horse favored to win the Kentucky Derby in 25 years.

"It got a little nerve-wracking with both horses still to go and the rail still being out there," Brad Cox, the trainer for Essential Quality and Mandaloun said to ESPN. "I think it'll be a good spot [for Essential Quality]. He's got good tactical speed that he'll be able to get into a good position from there."

Rock Your World is also unbeaten, having won all three stars this year. He is trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert who said, "It's a good post and we're happy with it." Known Agenda has won two of three starts this season and has three wins in six career starts.

"Obviously, it's not what we were hoping for," Known Agneda's trainer Todd Pletcher said. "Of course, this is one of the things you can't control. With the new gate, we're hopeful that things will be better than they were in the past and the post won't be that bad." There will be a number of celebrities attending the Kentucky Derby, but most notably Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear who will be at Churchill Downs to congratulate the winner.