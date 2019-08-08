Kenny Stabler’s Daughter Wants Leonardo DiCaprio to Play Her Hall of Fame Father

Kenny “The Snake” Stabler is one of the most iconic quarterbacks in the history of the NFL, and is a man that defined the Oakland Raiders for 10 years. If any quarterback is deserving of a film about their life, it is Stabler. Fortunately, his daughter, Kendra, has the perfect man to fill that role.

Thursday, she retweeted a post in which an individual with the tag “Seoul Brother” said that he would pay good money for a Stabler biopic starring Leonardo DiCaprio. In Kendra’s post, she added “Me too! [Leonardo DiCaprio] would make an excellent young snake. [Bradley Cooper] too.”

DiCaprio has been in the news as of late due to the wild success of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. In this film, DiCaprio portrays Rick Dalton, a 1960s star. He proves with the performance that he is already adept at showcasing the late ’60s, so he should have no issues with another period piece.

Of course, the biggest question is whether or not he can throw a tight spiral with his left hand. According to sources on the internet, DiCaprio is left-handed, so he wouldn’t have to adjust. That just leaves the question about his ability to complete a pass. Stabler was one of the most prolific quarterbacks of his era, and he was the only signal-caller until 1981 to complete more than 66 percent of throws in one season.

Stabler was originally selected by Oakland in the second round of the 1968 NFL draft. He had been a first-round Major League Baseball draft pick by the Houston Astros but turned that down for the NFL. His 15-year NFL career was with Oakland, Houston, and New Orleans.

During this tenure in the league, Stabler was the pride of the left-handed community, and he was one of the most entertaining quarterbacks around. Tom Brady isn’t learning his playbook by the lights of the jukebox, but Stabler sure did while leading the Raiders to greatness. Now just imagine DiCaprio capturing that moment on film. It would be one of the best scenes in the entire movie.

As the franchise’s leading passer, he is also the QB with the most starts (96). Stabler was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, was named MVP once (1974), and he won a Super Bowl (XI). He also finished his career with a win-loss record of 69-26-1.

Stabler was ultimately inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, 31 years after his final NFL game and over six months after he passed away from a battle with stage four colon cancer.

Ultimately, it’s impossible to determine if DiCaprio will ever portray Stabler on the Silver Screen, it does provide some hope knowing that Kendra Stabler Moyes is a fan of the idea. Additionally, actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks would likely be on board with this movie being made considering that he signs his emails with the phrase, “Throw deep, baby” in honor of Stabler.