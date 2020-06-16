Ken Griffey Jr. Documentary to Air on MLB Network

✖

Ken Griffey Jr. is back. He's not returning to the baseball diamond, but fans will be able to see the Hall of Famer on Sunday as the MLB is set to air a 90-minute documentary on his career, according to MLB.com. Titled Junior, the documentary will be narrated by Emmy Award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown and will feature interviews from former players and Lou Pinella, Griffey's former manager when both were on the Seattle Mariners. Other notable people who will be seen in the documentary are LeBron James, Reggie Jackson, Bo Jackson and Gary Payton.

The interesting thing about Junior being released on Father's Day is he was able to play with his father, Ken Griffey Sr. from 1990-91. In the film, Reggie Jackson: "Their joy of just being with each other, as dad and son, was something that you’ve never seen, and it was so special that you just had to appreciate it. You just had to enjoy it and recognize the specialness of it between two people." Griffey Jr. and Griffey Sr. became the first father-son duo to play on the same team at the same time.

Griffey Jr. is arguably one of the best baseball players in it's 117-year history. His MLB career lasted for 22 seasons, and he finished with 630 career home runs, which puts him seventh on the all-time list. Griffey also finished with 2,781 career hits, 1,836 RBIs and a batting average of .284. He's a 13-time All-Star, winner of the American League MVP in 1997, a seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a 10-time winner of the Gold Glove Award. Griffey Jr. is a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame, the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016, receiving 99 percent of the vote. In 1999, Griffey was elected to the MLB All-Century Team. Griffey was even considered a presidential candidate in 1996 (thanks to Nike).

"There are so many great things I could talk about, but we'd be here all day. But I am going to leave you with one thing," Griffey said during his Hall of Fame Speech. "Out of my 22 years, I learned that only one team will treat you the best and that's your first team. I'm damn proud to be a Seattle Mariner."