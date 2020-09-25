Keith Hufnagel, Legendary Pro Skater, Dead at 46

✖

Keith Hufnagel, legendary pro skater and founder of Huf Worldwide, has died after a long battle with brain cancer. He was 46 years old. Huf Worldwide went to Instagram on Thursday to make the announcement.

"We are absolutely heartbroken to deliver the news today that HUF founder Keith Hufnagel has passed away," the company wrote in the Instagram post. Keith battled brain cancer for the past 2.5 years. And though he beat the odds and fought back much longer than his diagnosis permitted, he ultimately and unfortunately lost the fight." Huf Worldwide goes on to say that Hufnagel was the "heart and sold of this brand." It also talks about how much of an impact he made in the skating community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUF (@hufworldwide) on Sep 24, 2020 at 3:10pm PDT

Keith paved the way for all of us – as a respected professional skateboarder, shop owner, brand founder, footwear and apparel designer, creative director, and industry leader," Huf Worldwide stated. "He showed us how to do it, and how to do it right." Along with being a successful businessman and legendary skater, Hufnagel was showed loved to the people who support him.

We are devastated to hear that Keith Hufnagel has passed away. His impact on skateboarding, both on his board and off it as a designer, brand owner/founder and friend will live forever. Rest in peace, Keith 🙏🏻🛹 #keithhufnagel #huf pic.twitter.com/MQHNcaPaKt — USA Skateboarding (@USASkateboard) September 24, 2020

"But above anything else, Keith loved and supported the people around him," Huf Worldwide continued. "He would do anything for his friends, family and children. He passionately wanted to see others succeed. And we all loved him for it. Keith's legacy will continue to live on at HUF. Today, tomorrow and forever."

Hufnagel founded Huf in 2002 with the first shop opening in San Francisco. In an interview with Complex back in 2012, Hufnagel revealed what he wanted to start his own company. "In 2002, after I had been living and skating in San Francisco for a bit, I decided I wanted to open up a retail shop that would sort of fuse skateboarding with the sneaker and streetwear scenes at the time," he said. Hufnagel went to say the Huf line started out as "just hats and tees at first," but then "it had turned into a full-blown clothing line." Hufnagel is survived by his wife and their two children.