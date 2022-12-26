Kathy Whitworth Dies 'Suddenly': Winningest Golfer Ever Was 83

Kathy Whitworth, a golf legend who won 88 tournaments in her career, died on Christmas Eve, her longtime partner announced. She was 83 years old. The cause of death was not revealed by Betty Odle as she only said that Whitworth died suddenly on Saturday night while she was celebrating with friends and family.

"It is with a heart full of love that we let everyone know of the passing of the winningest Golf Professional ever, Kathy Whitworth. Kathy passed suddenly Saturday night celebrating Christmas Eve with family and friends," Odle said in a statement. "Kathy left this world the way she lived her life, loving, laughing and creating memories."

Kathy Whitworth, who won 88 LPGA events and 6 majors across her storied career, died Saturday.



Whitworth's 88 victories are more than anyone else on the LPGA or PGA Tours. She was also runner-up 93 times, giving her 181 top-two finishes in her career. Whitworth made history in 1981, becoming the first woman to reach career earnings of $1 million on the LPGA Tour. She won her first tournament in 1962 at the Kelly Girls Open. Whitworth won six LPGA major championships, including the Western Open (1967), the Titleholders Championship (1965, 1966) and the Women's PGA Championship (1967, 1971, 1975).

Kathy Whitworth had won 88 times on the LPGA Tour, the most in history.



That's more wins than Tiger has on the PGA Tour.



She had one of the sweetest swings you ever did see. pic.twitter.com/cM7wJ6fF4C — Rachel Bleier (@Rachel_Bleier) December 25, 2022

"The golf world and the world, in general, lost one of its most incredible women with the passing of Kathy Whitworth," LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in a statement. "Kathy was a champion in the truest sense of the word, both on the golf course and off. In the short time I spent with Kathy, I was truly blown away by her and her approach to the game and to life. Her strength, insightfulness and vibrancy were obvious from the minute you met her! She inspired me as a young girl and now as the commissioner and I know she did the same for so many others. We all mourn with Bettye, her family and the entire golf world."

Whitworth was named LPGA Player of the Year seven times in eight years (1966-1973). She was also named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year (1965, 1966) and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1975. Whitworth was born in Monahans, Texas and learned to play golf in New Mexico. She turned pro at 19 and joined the LGPA Tour in 1958.

"I was really fortunate in that I knew what I wanted to do," Whitworth once told Golf Digest, per the Associated Press. "Golf just grabbed me by the throat. I can't tell you how much I loved it. I used to think everyone knew what they wanted to do when they were 15 years old."