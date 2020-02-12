Kathy Griffin Weighs in on Gayle King’s Kobe Bryant Controversy

Comedian Kathy Griffin has weighed in on the Gayle King/Kobe Bryant controversy, expressing support for the CBS This Morning journalist. In a post on Twitter, political analyst Karine Jean-Pierre shared a video of herself talking about the situation, captioning the post: “When you are a black woman in this country, you feel threatened, and many times people don’t stand up for you. #IStandWithGayle.”

Griffin responded by resharing the post, adding: “Agree. I will always stand up for you. And I fearlessly and proudly say #IStandWithGayle.”

The controversy ignited when King sat down for an interview with WNBA star — and close friend of Bryant — Lisa Leslie. King pressed the basketball star about Bryant’s past sexual assault allegations, which upset many people and led to a major backlash.

Many of Griffin’s followers have since tossed in their own two cents on the matter, with one saying, “I don’t think people should be threatening Gayle King. However, what purpose did it serve for her to bring up those allegations since he’s gone. All it does is cause pain to his family. And yes, I am a sexual assault survivor.”

Despite a horrific tragedy,

Gayle asked a question that was on

MY mind, actually. Journalist are supposed to

ask questions – ironic. I guess only

questions that people “like.”

She’s the height of professionalism.

Gayle should NOT be fielding death threats. #StandWithGayle — Carrie Freeman (@comicsdaughter) February 10, 2020

“Sorry. When she and Oprah can stand together and do interviews with Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose and Harvey Weinstein abs ask those same questions she asks about Kobe then you all can talk.. y’all got it f—ed up,” another user said.

“This is why you don’t have a job now, cause the whole point of us pressing Gayle is because she was [there] to speak on Kobe’s legacy yet her and her net work wanted to ask questions for view. No one made her ask that question,” someone else tweeted back to Griffin.

The question itsself honestly wasnt so bad. Its what she said after that got people riled up. Lisa said “I have friend’s that do that but not Kobe” Gayle’s reply “But Lisa he’s your friend of course you wouldn’t see.” Lisa just said “I HAVE FRIENDS WHO DO THAT BUT NOT KOBE’ — Joshua Cantu (@45banshee) February 10, 2020

“Say what you want but [Gayle King] knew Exactly what she was doing and saying because she kept pushing for a response she wasn’t ready for. She didn’t give a damn who it affected. She didn’t think of his wife or kids. So she doesn’t get any sympathy for me,” one last user said.