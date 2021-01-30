Karl-Anthony Towns' Year of Trials and Tribulations

✖

The Minnesota Timberwolves are struggling to remain competitive during the 2021 season and sit at 4-14 prior to Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Karl-Anthony Towns has been out of the lineup due to a wrist injury, continuing a year full of trials and tribulations. Here are some of the issues Towns has faced in the past year.

Towns revealed in March that his mother had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in a coma. She remained in ICU before passing away in April due to coronavirus complications. Towns posted a tribute on social media and then the Timberwolves confirmed the news with a statement. "The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns, due to complications as a result of COVID-19," the team said in a statement.

Unfair to see all the drama and heartache Karl-Anthony Towns has been through. Glad to see him staying positive. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/wGRrOdMzlv — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 29, 2021

Prior to the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, Towns spoke to reporters and revealed that seven people in his family had passed away due to coronavirus. "I've seen a lot of coffins in the last seven months," Towns said. "I have a lot of people who have — in my family and my mom's family — gotten COVID. I'm the one looking for answers still, trying to find how to keep them healthy. It's just a lot of responsibility on me to keep my family well-informed and to make all the moves necessary to keep them alive."

Shortly after suffering the wrist injury, Towns dealt with another medical issue. He tested positive for coronavirus in mid-January, only extending his time away from the court. He is nearing his return, but this diagnosis was only another issue in the past year.

To cap off the year, Towns recently revealed that he had been involved in a car wreck. He said on social media that he had been hit by a drunk driver in Los Angeles and had been hospitalized. Specific details about the wreck are not publicly known.

Towns answered questions about the tribulations during an Instagram Q&A with his fans. They asked how he has stayed so strong after "overcoming so much." Towns responded by listing his faith, lessons from his younger years and his support system. He also specifically mentioned girlfriend Jordyn Woods.

"My woman has held me down more than the world knows," Karl-Anthony said," on Instagram. "From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this off-season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab, to this stint with COVID..."

Towns continued and said that Woods has been with him every step of the way as he dealt with hardships. "My love for her knows no bounds and I would be remiss if I don't acknowledge the power a good woman can have in your life. Men, treat your woman like a Queen so she can treat you like a King."