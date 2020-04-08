Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Donating 900 Pairs of Safety Goggles to Medical Personnel

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar just did something big for his alma mater. The basketball Hall of Famer recently donated 900 pairs of safety goggles to UCLA Health on Tuesday. Abdul-Jabbar is doing this to help fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has hit the state of California and the rest of the country.

“I want to thank the doctors and nurses at UCLA for all that they are doing,” Abdul-Jabbar said in a video message recorded for UCLA Health’s website. “You guys are awesome, risking your lives to help the public. I would like to do my part, so I’m going to use my influence and have my team source quality medical products such as protective eyewear goggles. … You guys should have all the best equipment while you’re on the frontline. Thank you for all you do, and good luck.”

UCLA’s Dr. Eric Esrailian accepted the donation on behalf of the hospital, according to ESPN. Dr. Esrailian created two founds in the process, which will help patients and first responders. In a statement: Dr. Esrailian said: “On behalf of UCLA Health, I am honored and grateful to accept the generous donation of protective goggles from our friend, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. We are incredibly grateful for the recent outpouring of financial support and donations of supplies during this unprecedented time.”

Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA‘s all-time leading scorer, knows all about fighting health battles. In 2009, the 72-year old announced he was suffering from leukemia. In 2011, Abdul-Jabbar gave an update on his health, telling the Associated Press: “You’re never really cancer-free and I should have known that. My cancer right now is at an absolute minimum.”

He continued: “Medical science has made great strides over the last 20 years. People in my position are able to live their lives to the fullest. I’m very grateful for that. I’m lucky that they caught it in enough time, and I’ve responded well to the medication. If not for the success that medicine has made, I might be part of a much different story right now.”

Abdul-Jabbar was known as Lew Alcindor when he played for UCLA from 1965-69. He averaged 226.4 points and 15.5 rebounds per game, leading the Bruins to three national championships. He went on to the NBA to win six titles with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers.