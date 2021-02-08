Kansas City Chiefs' Yellow Gloves Confused for Flags by Super Bowl Viewers

✖

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl (which can be seen for free). And while fans love seeing the Chiefs in action, they have an issue with their uniform. Fans on Twitter began to complain about the Chiefs' yellow gloves and yellow cleats. While watching the game, the fans got the yellow gloves and cleats confused for penalty flags.

"Yellow cleats and yellow gloves should be illegal," one fan wrote on Twitter. "They confuse my brain and look like a penalty flag." Another Twitter user also wrote "please stop," another person added the gloves look like McDonald’s happy meals." It seems the Chiefs are not bothered by it because they did the same thing last year. When they took on the San Francisco 49ers, fans began complaining the Chiefs' gloves and cleats were throwing them off.

It’s just that I keep thinking yellow gloves and shoes are flags. #SuperBowlLV — Melinda Doolittle (@mdoolittle) February 8, 2021

It turned out to be a good move for the Chiefs as they were able to beat the 49ers. And they are hoping the same magic for this year's Super Bowl as they were trailing the Buccaneers in the first half. The Chiefs ended the regular season with the best record in the NFL, but the Bucs are led by Tom Brady who is playing in his 10th Super Bowl and looking to win his seventh championship.

The yellow shoes and gloves worn by KC receivers keep making me think flags have been thrown... #SuperBowlLV @Chiefs #yellowflags — LisaLmrx (@llamaroo) February 8, 2021

"Well listen, they're playing organized football all the way around in all three phases," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said during Super Bowl Opening night last week when talking about the Bucs. "They're not making many mistakes, they're creating turnovers on the defensive side, they're keeping the turnover level down on the offensive side. Their running back situation I think is even stronger with (Leonard) Fournette being able to work in there and feel comfortable. They've got the good wide receivers that we've faced before, but I think they're probably more on the same page with (Tom) Brady than they were back when we played them. So, all the way around they're healthier, and they're playing at a higher level."