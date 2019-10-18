Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Dislocated Kneecap, Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was on pace to win his second consecutive NFL MVP award based on the way he was playing in the team’s last six games. But his MVP chances, as well as the Chiefs’ Super Bowl chances, have taken a big hit as he suffered a dislocated kneecap Thursday night against the Denver Broncos according to NFL Media. The good news is there is no additional damage to the knee and looks like he won’t any surgery. According to the Associated Press Mahomes could miss anywhere from four to six weeks.

Mahomes suffered the injury in the second quarter. The reigning NFL MVP got his knee rolled up while running a QB sneak with the team sending a cart out on the field. Instead, Mahomes walked off the field with assistance and he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Matt Moore came in to take Mahomes’ place and the team took down the Broncos 30-6. After the game, Mahomes went to Twitter to give an update on his injured knee.

“Awesome team win! Love my brothers! Thank you for all the prayers! Everything looking good so far,” he wrote.

The video of Patrick Mahomes getting his kneecap popped back into place… 😬pic.twitter.com/x5KAIlPyug — GiveMeSport NFL 🏈 (@GMS_NFL) October 18, 2019

If Mahomes does miss just four weeks, he will be back on Dec. 1 when the Chiefs take on the Oakland Raiders. If he misses six weeks, Mahomes will return on Dec. 15 when the team faces the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes was on pace to have a monster season. In seven games, the Texas Tech alum has thrown for 2,180 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was drafted by the Chiefs No. 10 overall in 2017 but he became the team’s starting QB the following year. Mahomes finished the season with 5,097 passing yards, 50 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and he recorded a passer rating of 113.8. For his work last year, Mahomes was named Offensive Player of the Year and he was named league MVP. He also led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship only to lose to the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. Once the 2019 season is over, Mahomes could sign a $200 million contract.

Moore has his share of NFL experience as he’s been in the league since 2007. In 50 career games, Moore has thrown 46 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.