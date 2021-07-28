Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

✖

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.

Genetixs intended to take part in a legal cannabis operation in California. The company leased a facility in Desert Hot Springs, California in February 2020. But when Genetixs hired Van Beek to oversee the buildout and management of the facility, that's when he started doing things illegally. Van Beek is accused of charging excessive money for the buildout and giving money to his son's construction company. He is also accused of breaching his duties and failing to provide budgets, expenditures, invoices, and other business-related paperwork. Genetixs fired Van Beek in March 2021.

White's company makes up one of the five members of Genetixs. He recently told Larry Brown Sports the allegations are "completely false," and did a background check and learned that two people involved with the company were convicted felons. White revealed they tried to get the two men removed from the company, which led to legal action. Larry Brown Sports learned from White and Jones financed Genetixs from the start and have no reason to steal from them. White, SLW and Jones are being sued on grounds of conspiracy to defraud, aiding and abetting, breach of duty of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment, and breach of contract.

White, 39, played for the Falcons from 2005-2015 and left as the team's all-time leading receiver. He reached the Pro Bowl four times and was named to the All-Pro first team in 2010 after leading the league in receptions that season with 115. He is a member of the Falcons Ring of Honor.

Jones, 32, was recently traded from the Falcons to the Tennessee Titans. He is a future Hall of Famer, being named to the Pro Bowl seven times and the All-Pro team five times. Jones was named to the 2010 All-Decade Team and is the all-time leader in receiving yards per game with 95.5.