Julian Edelman Offers to Take DeSean Jackson to Holocaust Museum After Anti-Semitic Posts

✖

DeSean Jackson took a lot of heat after the anti-Semitic remarks he posted on social media this week. He has apologized for his comments, but Julian Edelman, one of the few active Jewish players in the NFL, has an offer for the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver. On Thursday, Edelman went to social media to invite Jackson to go see the Holocaust museum. In return, Jackson would take Edleman to the African-American Museum of History.

"I've been getting hit up by everyone asking me about this DeSean Jackson post and I wanted to take some time before I responded because it's a complicated issue and I wanted it to be thoughtful," the New Egland Patriots wide receiver said in the video. "I wrote down some of my thinking. I've seen DeSean play in his career, make outstanding football plays. We've communicated over social media. I've got nothing but respect for his game. I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation." Edleman went on to talk about his love for being Jewish and the experiences he's had when dealing with people attacking him for his heritage.

"I'm proud of my Jewish heritage, and for me, it's not just about religion. It's about a community and culture as well. I'm unusual because I didn't identify as Jewish until later in my life. Whenever I encountered hatred, it never felt like it was really aimed at me. It was only after I was part of this community that I realized how destructive hate is. Anti-Semitism is one of the oldest forms of hatred. It's rooted in ignorance and fear. I remember experiencing a little bit of this hate in 2011 when I was called a k--- on the football field. There's no room for anti-Semitism in this world."

At the end of the video, Edelman said to Jackson: "How about we go to D.C. and I take you to the Holocaust museum and then you take me to the African-American Museum of History and Culture? Afterwards, we'll grab some burgers and we have those uncomfortable conversations. This world needs a little more love, compassion and empathy. Take care." Jackson posted an image of a quote falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler that said, "(white) Jews will blackmail America. (They) will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were." He also shared posts of Louis Farrakhan, the National of Islam leader who has been described as anti-Semitic and homophobic. The posts have been deleted.