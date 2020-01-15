Julia Crabbe Died of Fentanyl Overdose, Autopsy Reveals

Julia Crabbe, the 21-year old woman who passed away at the hospital after Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson dropped her off, died of a fentanyl overdose Virginia authorities announced on Tuesday. On Nov. 14, Crabbe was driven to the Inova Emergency Room-Ashburn Health Plex by Nicholson. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving as she was “unconscious and unresponsive.”

“There were people there, someone could have called 911,” Crabbe’s aunt Shirley Kirkland said via WUSA9.com. “No. 35 chose not to call 911.”

It was reported that Nicholson never left her alone and he waited an hour for her family to arrive. He then remained in the waiting room until later that morning. As of now, Nicholson has not been charged in her death.

Before Crabbe’s death, she was in Nicholson’s home. Investigators found pills, marijuana, residue in foil, an iPhone and a notebook of other items when they searched his home according to Daily Mail. Nicholson, Crabbe and other friends were in his home after they went out for dinner and later that evening Crabbe was found unconscious on the bathroom floor.

“Montae would have no knowledge of the drugs because they belonged to a guest,” Nicholson’s attorney Mark Dycio said. “It’s a tragic story. It’s a tragedy that the news is focused on where she died instead of the drug epidemic ravaging the country.”

When the Redskins learned the news, they released a statement that said: “We’ve been made aware of the tragic event and extend our deepest sympathies to the family who lost a loved one. Our team has alerted the league office and is cooperating with local authorities. We fully support law enforcement and respect their process as they investigate the matter.”

Nearly two weeks after the incident, Nicholson spoke to reporters about the incident. Per the Washington Post, Nicholson said: “This week has been extremely hard on not only myself but Julia’s friends and family, as well. I would appreciate if you all respect my privacy while everything is going on.

“It’s been rough, to say the least,” Nicholson continued. “But, you know, with my teammates and friends who aren’t in the state or just aren’t around here, the [Redskins’ front office] made it very well known that they have my back in everything that was going on and if I needed anything, just to talk or anything like that, they made that known that the door was wide open.”