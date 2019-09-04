JuJu Smith-Schuster Surprises His Father With Brand New Truck

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is on the cusp of becoming a superstar as he enters his third season with the team. The former USC receiver already has two jaw-dropping touchdowns of 97 yards to his name, and he even led the Steelers in receiving yards (1,426) during the 2018 season. With Antonio Brown no longer in town, the pressure is on for Smith-Schuster to produce at a ridiculous level, which could become a distraction for the young star. However, he is actually more focused on paying back those that shaped him as a child.

Tuesday afternoon, Smith-Schuster revealed that he had surprised his dad with a brand new pickup truck. As he explained, the family had seven children but only one car, so it was impossible to fit everyone into the vehicle at one time. To amend this issue, Smith-Schuster’s dad took the bus to work every single day so that he could provide for the entire family.

Now, the Steelers young receiver wants to repay his father for everything that he did by helping drive to work in style.

“My big family is made up of my parents, myself, and my six siblings,” Smith-Schuster wrote on Instagram. “Growing up, we had one car for everything we needed to do. Dropping us off to school, practice, work, groceries, whatever we needed to do, we had one car. My dad would walk to the bus stop and catch the bus each morning to go to work. My parents struggled so much and worked so hard to provide for my siblings and I. I’ll never be able to give them what they gave me, but I’m so thankful I can at least do something. So proud and blessed to be able to buy my dad a new truck, this man means so much more to me than I can ever put into words!”

While the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason was defined by drama, especially that surrounding its offense, Smith-Schuster was not a reason for any issues. The young receiver has continually tried to make those around him better and has been taking on a leadership role within the locker room.

It doesn’t matter that some other players, such as tight end Vance McDonald and receiver Donte Moncrief, are older and have more experience in the NFL. Smith-Schuster is proving that he will be a trusted leader in the offense. He has shown an unstoppable work ethic during his first two seasons, which was largely due to his father’s influence.

JuJu Smith-Schuster may not be taking the bus to work, but he is still showing up every single day in an effort to get better for his team. His dad, on the other hand, is now rolling in style thanks to this present.