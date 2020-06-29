J.R. Smith Reportedly Joining Lakers, and Fans Are Losing It

The Los Angeles Lakers will head to Orlando at the end of July with the intention of winning a title. LeBron James will have some extra help during this return to action now that the Lakers have added one of his former teammates. The Lakers and JR Smith reportedly agreed to a deal on Monday that will add him to the Western Conference favorites.

As a former member of the Cavaliers, Smith spent considerable time with James. They won an NBA title together, but they were also involved in an infamous moment from the 2018 Finals. Smith grabbed a rebound and dribbled out the clock instead of trying to shoot a potential game-winning shot with fewer than five seconds remaining. As he explained at the time, he thought James was going to take a timeout, but he also believed that the Cavs had a one-point lead.

When the NBA fans saw that Smith is joining the Lakers, they responded in a variety of ways. Some made jokes about the infamous playoff moment while others expressed excitement about the upcoming playoffs. Many expressed the belief that Smith would become the final piece that helps secure the title.