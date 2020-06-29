J.R. Smith Reportedly Joining Lakers, and Fans Are Losing It
The Los Angeles Lakers will head to Orlando at the end of July with the intention of winning a title. LeBron James will have some extra help during this return to action now that the Lakers have added one of his former teammates. The Lakers and JR Smith reportedly agreed to a deal on Monday that will add him to the Western Conference favorites.
As a former member of the Cavaliers, Smith spent considerable time with James. They won an NBA title together, but they were also involved in an infamous moment from the 2018 Finals. Smith grabbed a rebound and dribbled out the clock instead of trying to shoot a potential game-winning shot with fewer than five seconds remaining. As he explained at the time, he thought James was going to take a timeout, but he also believed that the Cavs had a one-point lead.
When the NBA fans saw that Smith is joining the Lakers, they responded in a variety of ways. Some made jokes about the infamous playoff moment while others expressed excitement about the upcoming playoffs. Many expressed the belief that Smith would become the final piece that helps secure the title.
JR smith to the lakers ?? I got $1000 we win it all , who wanna bet?!— alex🗡 (@38alex_) June 29, 2020
Well the LeBrons ( I mean Lakers) have signed JR Smith. That means if they don’t win it all the wannabe goat will have another scapegoat to blame! pic.twitter.com/U3HiWDyYX2— Shannon Owen (@texas_sportsman) June 29, 2020
Me after seeing #Lakers are signing #JRSmith pic.twitter.com/RVsDfM5yZd— Christina🇺🇲 (@ChristinaC40) June 29, 2020
Jr smith is on the lakers. Oh boy this is gonna fun. pic.twitter.com/0FzQY5an3w— 𝒥𝒜ℳℰ𝒮 (@GodlyKingJames) June 29, 2020
Lakers will win for Kobe. Everybody has something to prove Especially JR Smith.— B.Louie 🇳🇬 (@BLouieMusic) June 29, 2020
Jr smith to the lakers is a mistake 🤦🏾♂️— KEEM (@AkeemMr3N1) June 29, 2020
JR Smith with the Lakers finna be 🔥— Daviid ! (@hezhiidavid) June 29, 2020
The Lakers lost all their psychological edge when they signed J.R. Smith. Not according to me but according to his teammate who questioned his intellect in front of a global audience. Has he gained confidence in JR in his absence from the NBA? #NBAReturn— TruthBeTold (@Big6domino) June 29, 2020
Cam to Patriots and JR Smith to the Lakers 😊— femto (@steez_Andretti) June 29, 2020
If you think signing JR Smith would be beneficial to the Lakers, you should reevaluate your life. There's a good reason he's been out of the league for 2 yrs— Leila (@LeilaB0000) June 29, 2020
Bro jr Smith to the lakers??! Hell yea dude— lil snuzi vert (@lychee_luvr) June 29, 2020
Lakers set to sign JR Smith for the remainder of the season. Who is ready for this moment again? pic.twitter.com/QFiHsWYzNY— Dia aka Chaos (@MzChaos23) June 29, 2020
JR Smith joining the Lakers... pic.twitter.com/xNiIjNcm59— 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗽𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗣𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 (@iamspeters) June 29, 2020