Ex-High School Basketball Coach Caught Attempting to Solicit Minor

A former high school basketball coach from Virginia has been arrested and charged with attempted indecent liberties after he tried to meet up with a detective posing as a 14-year-old boy, according to WTOP News. Joshua Shearin, 22, of Fairfax, Virginia, was arrested Wednesday. Police said that Shearin talked to another user on a social media app, sent explicit photos and discussed meeting up for a sexual encounter. The other user was the detective.

The app the two were using “uses geolocation technology to locate individuals in close proximity to the user,” according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Shearin chose a location to meet, and detectives found the man before taking him into custody. A spokesperson for Loudoun County Public Schools said Shearin never worked for the school system full time but worked as a boys basketball coach at two high schools. In 2019, Shearin coached freshman boys basketball at Tuscarora High School. And in 2020, Shearin coach the junior varsity boys team last year.

Shearin was getting ready to catch the junior varsity team at Heritage High School but hasn’t signed a contract, according to the spokesman. The former coach attend practice on Monday has not been seen on campus ever since. And it looks like he will no longer be allowed to come inside or anywhere near the high school.

“He will not be employed by LCPS again and is banned from LCPS property,” school spokesman Wayde Bayard told WTOP. Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department charged Shearin with two counts of uses of communications systems to facilitate offenses involving children and one count of indecent liberties.