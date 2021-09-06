Johnny Bench, MLB Legend, Diagnosed With COVID-19

Johhny Bench is the latest sports legend to test positive for COVID-19. The former Cincinnati Reds catcher went to Twitter to announce that he’s contracted the virus. This means Bench will not attend this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Cooperstown, New York.

“It is with great regret that I will not be able to attend this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame induction after testing positive for COVID,” Bench wrote. “Fortunately, I have been vaccinated, otherwise doctor said I would be hospitalized. ” Bench, 73, followed up with another Tweet the next day stating that he’s feeling better. “Thanks to all of for your concern and support!” he added. I’m feeling better and following Dr orders. Got great advice and lots ofmedical advice. One is a Quaratini! A regular martini that you drink alone at home. Haven’t tried it yet.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Hall of Famer also had some advice to share. “My 12 year old got his shot today. So proud!” Bench revealed. Don’t catch Covid. I know I had the shots but I would be tweeting from hospital bed. Not my office. Thank you.” Bench was planning to attend the Hall of Famer induction ceremony for the 2020 Hall of Fame Class, which includes Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker. The ceremony was set to take place last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Induction Weekend is a celebration of our National Pastime and its greatest legends, and while we are disappointed to cancel this incredibly special event, the Board of Directors’ overriding concern is the health and well-being of our new inductees, our Hall of Fame members, our wonderful fans and the hundreds of staff it takes to present the weekend’s events in all of its many facets,” Jane Forbes Clark said who is the Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “We care deeply about every single person who visits Cooperstown.”

Bench is one of the best catchers in MLB history. He spent his entire career with the Reds (1967-1983) and was named to the All-Star Team 14 times. Bench won the NL MVP Award two times and helped the team win the World Series in 1975 and 1976. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1989.