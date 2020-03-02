John Olerud: Fan Shares Throwback Photo of Former MLB Star’s Family After Death of Daughter Jordan

Former MLB All-Star John Olerud is mourning the loss of his daughter after she died from a rare chromosome disorder she was diagnosed with when she was born in August 2000. And to honor the passing of Jordan, one fan shared a photo of Olerud’s family. A Twitter user posted the photo of the family showing Jordan in the middle. She was born with a unique chromosome syndrome called tri-some 2p, 5p-, which meant she had an extra second chromosome and was missing part of the fifth chromosome.

“So sad to hear about the passing of Jordan Olerud. To honor John, Kelly and Jordan you can contribute at JordanFund.org. Services for Jordan will be this Saturday,” Jay Horwitz, vice president of alumni public relations for the New York Mets, wrote on Sunday.

In an interview 15 years ago, Olerud praised Jordan for how she was with her health issues at the time.

“I’m constantly amazed at her disposition,” Olerud said during a 2005 interview with the Boston Globe. “She’s uncomfortable, she’s having a hard time… but yet, she’s got a smile for you. I’m really blessed to have a child like her.”

What Jordan went through has led to John and his wife Kelly creating The Jordan Fund which provides grants to those who have children diagnosed with the disease but don’t have the money to cover the medical costs.

“John & Kelly have experienced first hand what an enormous task it is to care for a child with special needs, and what a huge burden it can place on families,” the website stated. John & Kelly are so grateful to the Lord for giving them a firm foundation of family, friends and the financial means to help care for Jordan.”

Olerud, 51, played in the MLB from 1989-2005, spending time with the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox. He was named to the All-Star team two times and he won two World Series titles when he was with the Blue Jays from 1989-1996.