Joey Chestnut Breaks Record at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 2020

✖

Joey Chestnut has just made professional eating history. The food lover took home the title at the 2020 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Saturday but also set a record along the way. He topped his previous record (74 hot dogs with buns in 2018) by eating one more, making the new world record 75 hot dogs (with buns, of course).

This moment marks Chestnut's 13th championship win. He previously won the competition every year from 2007-2014 and 2016-2019. His only defeat came in 2015 when Matt Stonie ate 62 hot dogs over Chestnut's 60.

Joey Chestnut eating 75 hot dogs #NathansHotDogEatingContest pic.twitter.com/Mim7np8doA — BIG ED (@NYCKING) July 4, 2020

While Chestnut faced some competition, no other came close to defeating him. Darron Breeden finished second with 42 hot dogs, and Nick Wehry finished third with 39.5. On the women's side of the contest, Nathan's crowned Miki Sudo as champion. She ate a 48.5 hot dogs and buns, a new record in the women's division.



Joey's record set off loads of reactions online, with fans of the annual event stoked about his performance. Barstool Sports' Big Cat wrote that he was "blessed to be alive on this earth at the same time as Joey Chestnut" in reaction to the feat. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein wrote that fans "should have bought stock a long time ago" in the long-reigning champ. Many others chimed in claiming he was the "GOAT" (greatest of all-time) and the "Glizzy Gladiator," referring to a slang term for hot dogs.

Joey Chestnut does it again! Wins the Nathan Hot Dog 🌭 eating contest 🐐 name a better duo than hot dogs and Joey Chestnut 😅 pic.twitter.com/hYC3IOrv6R — the Sports ON Tap (@thesportsontap) July 4, 2020

Chesnut's 75-wiener record is a significant milestone for him. In 2019, he was somewhat disappointed in his performance. Even though he was the clear victor, he only ate 71 hot dogs and buns, three less than he had the year prior. After his performance missed the mark, he vowed to wolf down 75 glizzies in 2020's competition, saying, "I was going for 75. I always love to get a new record. Hopefully, I'll come back next year, and I'll strategize, and I'll figure out a way to do it." On Sunday, Chestnut reached that mark, climbing to a new high in the sport.