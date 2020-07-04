Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Announcer Has Viewers Divided

Viewers switched to ESPN on Saturday afternoon in order to witness an annual tradition unlike any other. They wanted to watch Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo and the other competitive eaters take part in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest that kicks off every Fourth of July. These viewers witnessed greatness as both Chestnut and Sudo broke the respective all-time records for hot dogs ingested, but this became a side story due to the presence of the on-stage announcer.

As the competitive eaters scarfed down their hot dogs and buns, a man in an old-time straw hat walked around the stage clutching an ESPN-branded microphone. He provided commentary about the action and kept a running total of the hot dogs, which led to conversations on Twitter. Many social media users appreciated the announcer's contributions to the competition and praised his ability to keep track of all five competitors and their paces. Others, however, had very different opinions. They thought the announcer was very irritating and wanted his microphone to break.