Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Announcer Has Viewers Divided
Viewers switched to ESPN on Saturday afternoon in order to witness an annual tradition unlike any other. They wanted to watch Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo and the other competitive eaters take part in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest that kicks off every Fourth of July. These viewers witnessed greatness as both Chestnut and Sudo broke the respective all-time records for hot dogs ingested, but this became a side story due to the presence of the on-stage announcer.
As the competitive eaters scarfed down their hot dogs and buns, a man in an old-time straw hat walked around the stage clutching an ESPN-branded microphone. He provided commentary about the action and kept a running total of the hot dogs, which led to conversations on Twitter. Many social media users appreciated the announcer's contributions to the competition and praised his ability to keep track of all five competitors and their paces. Others, however, had very different opinions. They thought the announcer was very irritating and wanted his microphone to break.
This hot dog competition announcer guy is the worst— Chris Marler (@VerneFUNquist) July 4, 2020
This announcer at the Hot Dog competition is ruining the moment— Cameron (@killacam_215) July 4, 2020
When the Nathan‘s Hot Dog contest announcer said “this is the time when the world comes together” I felt that— Mark Campbell (@Marksoup92) July 4, 2020
I wonder what the 'hot dog eating announcer guy' does for a day job; or is this is big payday every year?— Earl (@charliemassie) July 4, 2020
As expected, George Shea (@gcshea) and the announcers brought the thunder to the hot dog bubble. #NathansHotDogEatingContest— Chris Longo (@east_coastbias) July 4, 2020
Joey Chestnut eats his 1,000th hot dog and announcer says: "I was in Utah when Karl Malone scored his 1,000th point. And it was a thing of beauty." Um, what?????— TheGoodsDude (@DudeGoods) July 4, 2020
The hot dog eating contest announcer is the best hype man in America— Tyler The Board Op (@Tylertheboardop) July 4, 2020
The hot dog 🌭 announcer though really getting into it— Dustin ohara (@ohara_dustin) July 4, 2020
this hot dog announcer is like two minutes away from saying something like "joey chestnut did 9/11 ladies and gentlemen"— Codec Frequency 420.69 (@andymoney69) July 4, 2020
Hot dog eating contest Announcer just called Joey Chestnut "The Fortress at the center of our proud Nation". 😳— Jonathan Urquhart (@jjburquhart) July 4, 2020
The commentators have been so starved of sport for the last four months it's all coming out now. #NathansHotDogEatingContest
Nathan's Hot Dog announcer is popping off.
(Puts his mask *on* when he's not talking though?) pic.twitter.com/XZ55q0cWDI— Joshua Gagnon (WrestlingInc.com) (@HeelDoors) July 4, 2020
“He is the granite rock that is America” this announcer on the hot dog eating contest is something else— Josh (@JBush96) July 4, 2020
What does the Nathan’s hot dog announcer do the rest of the 364 days of the year?— Jobin (@UGotItJobin) July 4, 2020
I need Hot Dog eating contest announcer guy to follow me around and narrate my life for a day.— I like the Astors (@DieHardAstros) July 4, 2020