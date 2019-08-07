NFL Star J.J. Watt Breaks Kid’s Bike While Riding to Practice

J.J. Watt now owes a kid a new bicycle. On Monday, the star Houston Texans defensive end was in Green Bay, Wis. for a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers. And while riding a kid’s bicycle to practice, Watt broke the seat and had to carry the bike on his shoulders. Don’t feel bad for the kid because Watt already has a new bike set up for him.

#Texans JJ Watt May have broken the bike seat and had to improvise. #Packers pic.twitter.com/v1bw3pa7MW — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) August 5, 2019

Poor bike never stood a chance. We got my man Biraj all set up to get a new one though, no worries!! https://t.co/xUZnD1z8HN — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 6, 2019

One of the biggest traditions in the NFL is the Packers players ridding kid’s bikes to practice during training camp. And with Watt being born and raised in Wisconsin, he wanted to take part in bike riding and he chose the first kid that he saw who was wearing an Aaron Rodgers jersey.

“I mean, I can’t walk past a kid,” Watt said via ESPN. “That’s hard. He had a [Aaron] Rodgers jersey on, which is fine. I respect it. I support loyalty. The welcome and reception I’ve gotten since I got back here. To see people wearing my jersey, it’s pretty crazy.”

Maybe Watt should have been a little more selective when it comes to choosing the bike because his size is what caused the seat to break.

“The bike that I was using was not equipped for a 290-pound man, and the seat broke off,” the Houston defensive end said. “We have purchased a new bike for the boy. So, I apologize for that.”

Watt was able to get a bigger bike and ride it to work. He and the rest of the Texans are working out with the Packers this week because they will face off in a preseason game on Thursday at Lambeau Field. When the NFL announced the Packers will face the Texans earlier this year, Watt shared his excitement on Twitter.

“Wisconsin, I’m excited to see ya,” Watt said.

Watt was drafted by the Texans No. 11 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He had a solid rookie season, recording 48 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. However, Watt made a name for himself in 2012, finishing the year with 81 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks and 16 passes defended. His tackles for loss and sacks led the NFL that season and he was also named Defensive Player of the Year.

After playing in only eight games in 2016 and 2017 because of injuries, Watt came back in a big way in 2018, recording 61 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 16 sacks and a league-leading seven forced fumbles. In his career, Watt has been named to the Pro Bowl five times, named to the All-Pro First Team five times and he was named Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017.