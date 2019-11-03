Jimmy Garoppolo Calls Erin Andrews ‘Baby’ During Interview, and the Reactions Pour In

With the San Francisco 49ers reigning victorious on Thursday night, it was time for one of the players to conduct a postgame interview with reporter Erin Andrews. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was the man given this honor after he threw for a season-high 317 yards and four touchdowns. However, he made waves for a different reason by calling Andrews “baby” during their brief interaction.

“8-0, how does it feel?” Andrews asked to Garoppolo following Thursday’s victory. He responded with “feels great, baby. Happy Halloween,” before heading off toward the locker room. The seasoned reporter in Andrews could only laugh and respond with “Happy Halloween to you as well.”

Garoppolo wasn’t done, however, as he turned and gave Andrews one final smile as he was heading off the field.

Whether or not Garoppolo meant to be flirtatious, this moment was viewed by many on social media as the San Francisco 49ers QB taking his shot. Although this could be viewed as unlikely considering that Andrews is married to former NHL player Jarret Stoll, who won two Stanley Cups with the Los Angeles Kings.

“Erin Andrews just filed a lawsuit,” wrote one user on Twitter in response to this moment. There were many that viewed this comment by Garoppolo as out of line, which led them to believe that the FOX Sports reporter will be reacting negatively.

While many fans on social media believed this moment to be negative and one that made their skin crawl, there were many others that simply found it to be humorous. For example, there were some comparisons made between Garoppolo and Joey from Friends. Although the 49ers QB did not begin or end the interaction with “How you doing?”

Interestingly enough, there was a third group on social media that didn’t view this moment as flirtatious in the slightest. They simply believe that the team is so full of swagger following their undefeated start to the season that comments like “baby” just slip out during conversations.

Of course, this isn’t the first odd interaction that Andrews has had on the sidelines. She was on the receiving end of former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman screaming about former San Francisco 49ers player Michael Crabtree being a sorry receiver. There was also an awkward moment at the Daytona 500 in which rapper 50 Cent went in for a kiss on the cheek while Andrews turned the other way while hearing a producer yell in her ear.

As she has proven throughout her career, Andrews is a true professional on the sideline and doesn’t really let any odd moments affect her.

(Photo Credit: Norm Hall/Getty)