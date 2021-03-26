Jim Nantz Signs Contract Extension With CBS Sports

✖

Jim Nantz will continue to be the lead voice on CBS Sports. The veteran sportscaster has signed a contract extension with the network, according to multiple reports that talked to a CBS Sports spokesperson. The details of the new contract have not been released, but Sports Business Journal, who was the first to report the news, revealed that his previous contract was set to expire this spring. It was believed Nantz was getting paid $6.5 million per year.

Nantz has been with CBS Sports for 35 years and is known for being the network's top voice on the NFL, golf including the Masters and college basketball. CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said the network had "no plans" to change Nantz' status with the network during a press conference marking the start of March Madness.

This news comes shortly after CBS Sports and ViacomCBS renewed the rights to broadcast NFL games for the next 10 years. This means that NFL fans will be able to see the top AFC games on CBS for the next decade. Nantz has been calling games with Romo for the last few years, and the network renewed Romo's contract last year.

"We are thrilled to extend and expand our long-term partnership with the NFL to create even more value for ViacomCBS and for NFL fans," Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS, said in a statement. "Today's groundbreaking deal ensures that more big games will be available on CBS and Paramount+, with greater NFL programming opportunities featured across all ViacomCBS platforms including Pluto TV, vastly expanding the NFL's reach among younger audiences in a rapidly evolving media landscape. NFL football is both a pillar of CBS Sports and huge differentiator for our streaming strategy, and our extensive partnership with the NFL will be fundamental to further driving growth and engagement on Paramount+ for years to come."

Additionally, the games that air on CBS Sports will be streamed live on Paramount+, which can be subscribed to with a free trial here. The new agreement with CBS and the other networks will begin with the 2023 season and run through the 2033 campaign. It was also announced that CBS will air the Super Bowl in 2033, 2027 and 2031. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.