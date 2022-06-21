Jessica Mendoza Talks Making History as Dodgers TV Broadcaster (Exclusive)

Jessica Mendoza made history in 2015 when she became the first female commentator for a Major League Baseball game in the history of ESPN. Because of that, it's no surprise that the 41-year-old softball star made history again earlier this year by becoming the first female analyst on a Los Angeles Dodgers broadcast as she was hired by Spectrum SportsNet LA to be a television analyst. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Mendoza talked about commentating on Dodgers games.

"It has been a dream," Mendoza exclusively told PopCulture. "I grew up in Ventura County outside of LA. Vin Scully was the voice of my childhood, basically. He was in our house every day, and to be sitting in his seat is unbelievable. Vin Scully would call the games, and now, instead of Vin Scully, it's Joe Davis and myself, or Joe Davis and whoever is calling these games. It's been not only amazing to be able to do that, but then you're on the plane with the team, and you're on the bus with the team. You're part of the team."

Mendoza was part of a group of network additions that included Eric Karros, Adrián González, José Mota, and Dontrelle Willis. She has received favorable reviews for her performance, but that is no big surprise either because she has a strong knowledge of baseball. "They've never had a woman call any games," Mendoza added. "I'm hoping we'll get through that where the Rockies have already knocked down that door. The Mariners have knocked down that door. The Cubs have now done it with Beth Mowins in the booth, so I'm hoping it's not a thing, but the fact that for the last 80 years it's always been men, it's nice to have a female voice, too."

What's also good for Mendoza is she's calling games for a team that is currently in first place in the NL West. And with the Dodgers winning the World Series in 2020 and reaching the NLCS last year, they have a shot of winning it all this season. But what's going to get the Dodgers back on top of MLB?

"Pitching," Mendoza said. "Struggle bus right now. Walker Buehler just went on the IL six to eight weeks and I'm a little worried it could be longer. When you hear forearm strain, you start to, "Oh no, not Tommy Johns," which his is coming back that it's not that, but you just never know. He's already had Tommy John's surgery actually coming out of Vanderbilt. But Clayton Kershaw just came off the IL and is now back. Gave up a few runs in his last start. And then, we all know Trevor Bower and the fact that he will not be returning most likely with the Dodgers. The amount of money they spent on him to be a starting pitcher. That's my biggest concern right now."