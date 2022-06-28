ESPN MLB Analyst Jessica Mendoza Reveals Who Is the 'Best Team in Baseball' (Exclusive)

The 2022 MLB season is getting close to the halfway point, and several teams are making a push to win a world championship. As of right now, which team has the best chance to win the World Series? PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to ESPN MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza, who said the New York Yankees have the best chance to win it all. But she also has her eye on the Boston Red Sox.

"Yankees are the best team in baseball, period," Mendoza exclusively top PopCulture. "I know the Mets have been amazing too, but the Yankees have just been unbelievable. I almost think, 'What about a team like the Red Sox?' Everyone's kind of counted them out. They've really struggled. They had their losing streak. Everyone's like, 'Man, they're awful.' Especially Boston fans. But here they're going now. They're starting to get rolling."

The Red Sox are 12 games behind the Yankees for the AL West lead but would make the playoffs if it started today since they lead the AL Wild Card standings. Mendoza says for a team like the Red Sox, it's all about getting to the playoffs — and then all bets are off.

"It's really just you get in October, clean slate," Mendoza explained. "Doesn't matter what you did before that. Just get into October, and that's what the Braves did last year. Just give them a chance, get them in there and see what they can do with it. To answer your question, if it's today, yeah. Yankees, Mets is your World Series two teams if you're looking at the two best. But I want to almost be sneaky and [say] a team like the Red Sox. If they can get in, look out."

Along with working for ESPN, Mendoza is also a TV analyst for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the World Series in 2020. It's likely the Dodgers will be back in the World Series picture this year, but Mendoza is worried about one big issue the team has as they look to win their second title in three years.

"Pitching. Struggle bus right now," Mendoza said. "Walker Buehler just went on the IL six to eight weeks and I'm a little worried it could be longer. When you hear forearm strain, you start to [say], 'Oh no, not Tommy John,' which his is coming back that it's not that, but you just never know. He's already had Tommy John surgery actually coming out of Vanderbilt. But Clayton Kershaw just came off the IL and is now back. Gave up a few runs in his last start. And then, we all know Trevor Bower and the fact that he will not be returning, most likely, with the Dodgers. The amount of money they spent on him to be a starting pitcher."