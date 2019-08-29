Jessi Combs Vowed to ‘Go Faster’ in Bold Post About ‘Risks’

While Jessi Combs fatal crash is under investigation, fans can’t help but notice a post she shared to Instagram back in 2016 when she acknowledged the risks involved in her sport. In the post shared Oct. 1, 2016, Combs admitted she was “still processing” the events that transpired during an event where she attempted to reach one of her goals.

The microblog by the 39-year-old received 1,700 likes and hundreds of comments from fans, cheering her on.

“Still processing the last week. While we did not reach our ultimate goal and things got a little hairy, we learned key information about the car, about the location, about each other, about what not to do, and set new standards and a serious tone for what to do next,” she wrote. “This is racing and there are risks involved. I could not be more thankful for all of your support… YOU are the reason I do this… #everythingispossible. There is never a moment I take this #fastestwomanonearth opportunity for granted, and I owe it all to a team that believes in me, that trusts I can and will accomplish amazing feats with their selfless passion and dedication to a project we call the #northamericaneagle.”

“What I can say, the run was undeniably fast and insanely awesome… most epic drive I have ever taken,” she wrote alongside a string of phrased hashtags, including “I will go faster,” “never give up” and “girls can too.”

The South Dakota native was currently on a mission to break her own land-speed record when it inevitably took her life. In the above post, she mentions that she and her team — even back then — were constantly sorting through ways to go faster during races, understanding all the risks involved. In 2013, she earned the title of “fastest woman on four wheels” after piloting her jet-powered North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger to 398 miles per hour.

Back in 2018, she piloted the same vehicle almost 100 mph faster to 483.227 mph. After achieving that, the on-air personality had her eyes set to break the overall women’s land-speed record of 512 mph.

“They’re waiting for the team to recover the [engine and systems] information stored on the inboard computers,” Lt. Brian Needham said to the New York Post of the investigation, adding, “there was a fire involved” in Tuesdays crash. As of now, it’s unclear on whether her vehicle hit something or not, but if so, it could have potentially sparked the fire.

Something else that is of speculation is that since her vehicle was traveling at such a high speed, it could have failed to stop, which is the equivalent of an airplane crash, that could be to blame.